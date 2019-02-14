TUI AG (TUI)

TUI AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14-Feb-2019 / 15:29 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Friedrich-Peter Last name(s): Joussen

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



a) Name

TUI AG

b) LEI

529900SL2WSPV293B552

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000TUAG000

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 9.792 EUR 3290.112 EUR 9.794 EUR 3917.600 EUR 9.812 EUR 3924.800 EUR 9.806 EUR 4314.640 EUR 9.832 EUR 4326.080 EUR 9.814 EUR 4318.160 EUR 9.844 EUR 4922.000 EUR 9.826 EUR 5404.300 EUR 9.820 EUR 5401.000 EUR 9.840 EUR 6150.000 EUR 9.824 EUR 9824.000 EUR 9.802 EUR 11037.052 EUR 9.808 EUR 13780.240 EUR 9.798 EUR 13913.160 EUR 9.810 EUR 19620.000 EUR 9.796 EUR 21482.628 EUR 9.816 EUR 24540.000 EUR 9.850 EUR 185908.900 EUR 9.800 EUR 260425.200 EUR 9.866 EUR 377147.582 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 9.8365 EUR 983647.4540 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-02-13; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

