Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TUI    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI

(TUI1)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TUI AG
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.07.2019 / 18:07
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notifying Party: KN-Holding Limited Liability Company, Cherepovets, Russian Federation
Issuer: TUI AG, Hannover, Germany
 
On 21 June 2019, the Notifying Party notified the Issuer and the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) pursuant to Section 33 para. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz; WpHG) that its voting rights in the Issuer exceeded the threshold of 20% on June 20, 2019 and amounted to 24.99 % (this corresponds to 146,963,612 voting rights) in the Issuer as per this date.
 
Against this background, the Notifying Party hereby notified the Issuer on 4 July 2019 pursuant to Section 43 para. 1 WpHG of the following:

I. Aims Underlying the Acquisition of the Voting Rights (Section 43 para. 1 sentence 3 WpHG)
  1. The investment is aimed at implementing strategic objectives.
  2. If market conditions permit and depending on the development of the share price, the Notifying Party may decide to acquire further voting rights in the Issuer within the next twelve months by means of an acquisition or by any other means.
  3. The Notifying Party does not intend to exert an influence on the composition of the Issuer's administration, management board or supervisory board, other than by exercising the voting rights held by Unifirm Limited in the ordinary course of elections of members of the supervisory board in the general meeting.
  4. The Notifying Party does not pursue a material change in the Issuer's capital structure, including as regards the ratio between equity and debt financing and the dividend policy.

?II.Origin of the Funds Used (Section 43 para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG)

The Notifying Party used its own funds in order to finance the acquisition of the voting rights.

04.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

836521  04.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=836521&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TUI
12:10pTUI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
12:10pTUI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
07/01TUI : confident of tourism sector recovery
AQ
06/27Airlines urge regulators to work together to return 737 MAX to service
RE
06/27Airlines urge regulators to work together to return 737 MAX to service
RE
06/27TUI AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargi..
EQ
06/27TUI AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/21TUI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
06/21TUI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
06/17TUI GROUP PUBLISHES LATEST SUSTAINAB : Creating better holidays for a better wor..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 19 584 M
EBIT 2019 849 M
Net income 2019 401 M
Debt 2019 1 044 M
Yield 2019 6,84%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 7,38x
EV / Sales2019 0,32x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
Capitalization 5 139 M
Chart TUI
Duration : Period :
TUI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,1  €
Last Close Price 8,68  €
Spread / Highest target 61,3%
Spread / Average Target 39,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Chairman-Supervisory Board
Birgit Conix Chief Financial Officer
Carmen Riu Güell Member-Supervisory Board
Peter James Long Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUI-28.93%5 797
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS41.32%5 769
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-2.05%4 445
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-4.58%2 980
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.27.44%2 000
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-20.33%1 860
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About