TUI AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
09/14/2018 | 03:20pm CEST
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: TUI AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
14.09.2018 / 15:16
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure
Date of status / date of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X
Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
14 Sep 2018
3. New total number of voting rights:
587901304
