TUI AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/14/2018 | 03:20pm CEST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: TUI AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
TUI AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

14.09.2018 / 15:16
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 14 Sep 2018

3. New total number of voting rights:
587901304


14.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

723827  14.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=723827&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
