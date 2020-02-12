12-Feb-2020 / 11:42 CET/CEST
TUI AG
("TUI AG")
Result of AGM
The Annual General Meeting of TUI AG was held at 10.00am on Tuesday 11 February 2020 at the TUI Arena, Expo Plaza 7, 30539 Hanover, Germany.
All resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll and passed - the full results are given below.
VOTES FOR
%
VOTES AGAINST
%
VOTES TOTAL
% of Issued
Share Capital
Voted
VOTES WITHHELD
1
No resolution required
2
427 578 934
99.96
190 087
0.04
427 769 021
72.62
204 571
3.1
425 982 528
99.82
784 427
0.18
426 766 955
72.45
403 359
3.2
426 719 424
99.82
782 172
0.18
427 501 596
72.58
472 012
3.3
426 737 308
99.82
754 461
0.18
427 491 769
72.58
481 706
3.4
426 714 473
99.82
749 324
0.18
427 463 797
72.57
509 811
3.5
426 710 801
99.82
762 431
0.18
427 473 232
72.57
500 376
3.6
426 705 706
99.83
745 916
0.17
427 451 622
72.57
521 986
4.1
420 089 463
98.49
6 456 422
1.51
426 545 885
72.42
1 426 723
4.2
423 161 568
99.20
3 408 022
0.80
426 569 590
72.42
1 403 018
4.3
416 344 285
97.60
10 220 317
2.40
426 564 602
72.42
1 408 006
4.4
423 196 889
99.22
3 338 980
0.78
426 535 869
72.41
1 437 739
4.5
423 218 484
99.22
3 339 957
0.78
426 558 441
72.42
1 415 142
4.6
425 763 038
99.82
775 790
0.18
426 538 828
72.41
1 434 780
4.7
423 219 432
99.22
3 319 123
0.78
426 538 555
72.41
1 432 661
4.8
425 712 578
99.81
800 700
0.19
426 513 278
72.41
1 460 330
4.9
423 187 874
99.22
3 342 488
0.78
426 530 362
72.41
1 443 246
4.10
423 208 819
99.21
3 350 743
0.79
426 559 562
72.42
1 413 373
4.11
423 160 154
99.21
3 363 536
0.79
426 523 690
72.41
1 449 415
4.12
425 672 459
99.80
859 620
0.20
426 532 079
72.41
1 441 529
4.13
423 146 282
99.20
3 412 893
0.80
426 559 175
72.42
1 413 933
4.14
425 721 224
99.81
796 339
0.19
426 517 563
72.41
1 452 845
4.15
416 359 370
97.62
10 168 342
2.38
426 527 712
72.41
1 445 896
4.16
423 190 449
99.22
3 339 933
0.78
426 530 382
72.41
1 443 226
4.17
423 122 582
99.20
3 422 910
0.80
426 545 492
72.42
1 428 116
4.18
423 190 963
99.21
3 366 396
0.79
426 557 359
72.42
1 416 249
4.19
423 175 949
99.21
3 353 083
0.79
426 529 032
72.41
1 441 831
4.20
423 155 273
99.21
3 375 946
0.79
426 531 219
72.41
1 442 389
4.21
423 148 781
99.21
3 381 873
0.79
426 530 654
72.41
1 442 954
4.22
423 157 898
99.20
3 393 957
0.80
426 551 855
72.42
1 421 633
5
426 557 893
99.72
1 192 539
0.28
427 750 432
72.62
223 176
6
424 776 524
99.54
1 973 617
0.46
426 750 141
72.45
1 223 467
7
425 427 413
99.51
2 113 519
0.49
427 540 932
72.59
432 294
8.1
303 824 604
71.06
123 730 404
28.94
427 555 008
72.59
418 600
8.2
409 103 496
96.33
15 593 151
3.67
424 696 647
72.10
3 276 861
8.3
409 034 152
96.31
15 678 779
3.69
424 712 931
72.10
3 260 677
8.4
419 774 783
98.84
4 935 934
1.16
424 710 717
72.10
3 262 891
9
345 073 141
80.70
82 514 546
19.30
427 587 687
72.59
385 322
Notes:
1. Votes 'Withheld' are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
2. Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
