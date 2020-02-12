Log in
TUI AG: Result of AGM

02/12/2020 | 05:45am EST

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Result of AGM

12-Feb-2020 / 11:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG

("TUI AG")

 

Result of AGM

The Annual General Meeting of TUI AG was held at 10.00am on Tuesday 11 February 2020 at the TUI Arena, Expo Plaza 7, 30539 Hanover, Germany.

All resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll and passed - the full results are given below.

 

 

 

 

VOTES
FOR

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

VOTES AGAINST

 

 

 

 

%

 

 

 

VOTES
TOTAL

% of Issued

Share Capital

Voted

 

 

 

VOTES WITHHELD

1

No resolution required

2

427 578 934

99.96

190 087

0.04

427 769 021

72.62

204 571

3.1

425 982 528

99.82

784 427

0.18

426 766 955

72.45

403 359

3.2

426 719 424

99.82

782 172

0.18

427 501 596

72.58

472 012

3.3

426 737 308

99.82

754 461

0.18

427 491 769

72.58

481 706

3.4

426 714 473

99.82

749 324

0.18

427 463 797

72.57

509 811

3.5

426 710 801

99.82

762 431

0.18

427 473 232

72.57

500 376

3.6

426 705 706

99.83

745 916

0.17

427 451 622

72.57

521 986

4.1

420 089 463

98.49

6 456 422

1.51

426 545 885

72.42

1 426 723

4.2

423 161 568

99.20

3 408 022

0.80

426 569 590

72.42

1 403 018

4.3

416 344 285

97.60

10 220 317

2.40

426 564 602

72.42

1 408 006

4.4

423 196 889

99.22

3 338 980

0.78

426 535 869

72.41

1 437 739

4.5

423 218 484

99.22

3 339 957

0.78

426 558 441

72.42

1 415 142

4.6

425 763 038

99.82

775 790

0.18

426 538 828

72.41

1 434 780

4.7

423 219 432

99.22

3 319 123

0.78

426 538 555

72.41

1 432 661

4.8

425 712 578

99.81

800 700

0.19

426 513 278

72.41

1 460 330

4.9

423 187 874

99.22

3 342 488

0.78

426 530 362

72.41

1 443 246

4.10

423 208 819

99.21

3 350 743

0.79

426 559 562

72.42

1 413 373

4.11

423 160 154

99.21

3 363 536

0.79

426 523 690

72.41

1 449 415

4.12

425 672 459

99.80

859 620

0.20

426 532 079

72.41

1 441 529

4.13

423 146 282

99.20

3 412 893

0.80

426 559 175

72.42

1 413 933

4.14

425 721 224

99.81

796 339

0.19

426 517 563

72.41

1 452 845

4.15

416 359 370

97.62

10 168 342

2.38

426 527 712

72.41

1 445 896

4.16

423 190 449

99.22

3 339 933

0.78

426 530 382

72.41

1 443 226

4.17

423 122 582

99.20

3 422 910

0.80

426 545 492

72.42

1 428 116

4.18

423 190 963

99.21

3 366 396

0.79

426 557 359

72.42

1 416 249

4.19

423 175 949

99.21

3 353 083

0.79

426 529 032

72.41

1 441 831

4.20

423 155 273

99.21

3 375 946

0.79

426 531 219

72.41

1 442 389

4.21

423 148 781

99.21

3 381 873

0.79

426 530 654

72.41

1 442 954

4.22

423 157 898

99.20

3 393 957

0.80

426 551 855

72.42

1 421 633

5

426 557 893

99.72

1 192 539

0.28

427 750 432

72.62

223 176

6

424 776 524

99.54

1 973 617

0.46

426 750 141

72.45

1 223 467

7

425 427 413

99.51

2 113 519

0.49

427 540 932

72.59

432 294

8.1

303 824 604

71.06

123 730 404

28.94

427 555 008

72.59

418 600

8.2

409 103 496

96.33

15 593 151

3.67

424 696 647

72.10

3 276 861

8.3

409 034 152

96.31

15 678 779

3.69

424 712 931

72.10

3 260 677

8.4

419 774 783

98.84

4 935 934

1.16

424 710 717

72.10

3 262 891

9

345 073 141

80.70

82 514 546

19.30

427 587 687

72.59

385 322


Notes:

1. Votes 'Withheld' are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

2. Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
ISIN: DE000TUAG000
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 46211
EQS News ID: 973597

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=973597&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
