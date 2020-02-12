TUI AG

("TUI AG")

Result of AGM

The Annual General Meeting of TUI AG was held at 10.00am on Tuesday 11 February 2020 at the TUI Arena, Expo Plaza 7, 30539 Hanover, Germany.

All resolutions were put to the meeting on a poll and passed - the full results are given below.

VOTES

FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of Issued Share Capital Voted VOTES WITHHELD 1 No resolution required 2 427 578 934 99.96 190 087 0.04 427 769 021 72.62 204 571 3.1 425 982 528 99.82 784 427 0.18 426 766 955 72.45 403 359 3.2 426 719 424 99.82 782 172 0.18 427 501 596 72.58 472 012 3.3 426 737 308 99.82 754 461 0.18 427 491 769 72.58 481 706 3.4 426 714 473 99.82 749 324 0.18 427 463 797 72.57 509 811 3.5 426 710 801 99.82 762 431 0.18 427 473 232 72.57 500 376 3.6 426 705 706 99.83 745 916 0.17 427 451 622 72.57 521 986 4.1 420 089 463 98.49 6 456 422 1.51 426 545 885 72.42 1 426 723 4.2 423 161 568 99.20 3 408 022 0.80 426 569 590 72.42 1 403 018 4.3 416 344 285 97.60 10 220 317 2.40 426 564 602 72.42 1 408 006 4.4 423 196 889 99.22 3 338 980 0.78 426 535 869 72.41 1 437 739 4.5 423 218 484 99.22 3 339 957 0.78 426 558 441 72.42 1 415 142 4.6 425 763 038 99.82 775 790 0.18 426 538 828 72.41 1 434 780 4.7 423 219 432 99.22 3 319 123 0.78 426 538 555 72.41 1 432 661 4.8 425 712 578 99.81 800 700 0.19 426 513 278 72.41 1 460 330 4.9 423 187 874 99.22 3 342 488 0.78 426 530 362 72.41 1 443 246 4.10 423 208 819 99.21 3 350 743 0.79 426 559 562 72.42 1 413 373 4.11 423 160 154 99.21 3 363 536 0.79 426 523 690 72.41 1 449 415 4.12 425 672 459 99.80 859 620 0.20 426 532 079 72.41 1 441 529 4.13 423 146 282 99.20 3 412 893 0.80 426 559 175 72.42 1 413 933 4.14 425 721 224 99.81 796 339 0.19 426 517 563 72.41 1 452 845 4.15 416 359 370 97.62 10 168 342 2.38 426 527 712 72.41 1 445 896 4.16 423 190 449 99.22 3 339 933 0.78 426 530 382 72.41 1 443 226 4.17 423 122 582 99.20 3 422 910 0.80 426 545 492 72.42 1 428 116 4.18 423 190 963 99.21 3 366 396 0.79 426 557 359 72.42 1 416 249 4.19 423 175 949 99.21 3 353 083 0.79 426 529 032 72.41 1 441 831 4.20 423 155 273 99.21 3 375 946 0.79 426 531 219 72.41 1 442 389 4.21 423 148 781 99.21 3 381 873 0.79 426 530 654 72.41 1 442 954 4.22 423 157 898 99.20 3 393 957 0.80 426 551 855 72.42 1 421 633 5 426 557 893 99.72 1 192 539 0.28 427 750 432 72.62 223 176 6 424 776 524 99.54 1 973 617 0.46 426 750 141 72.45 1 223 467 7 425 427 413 99.51 2 113 519 0.49 427 540 932 72.59 432 294 8.1 303 824 604 71.06 123 730 404 28.94 427 555 008 72.59 418 600 8.2 409 103 496 96.33 15 593 151 3.67 424 696 647 72.10 3 276 861 8.3 409 034 152 96.31 15 678 779 3.69 424 712 931 72.10 3 260 677 8.4 419 774 783 98.84 4 935 934 1.16 424 710 717 72.10 3 262 891 9 345 073 141 80.70 82 514 546 19.30 427 587 687 72.59 385 322



Notes:

1. Votes 'Withheld' are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

2. Copies of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.