TUI

(TUI1)
TUI : Announcement pursuant to section 49 (1) sentence 1 no 2 of the German Securities Trading Ac (WpHG)

08/27/2019

Announcement pursuant to Section 49 paragraph 1 sentence 1 no. 2 of the German

Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

- Announcement of a capital increase -

ISIN code:

Securities identification numbers:

DE 000 TUA G000

TUA G00

By partly using the authorised capital in accordance with Section 4 paragraph 4 of the Charter of TUI AG, the Executive Board decided in August 2019 with the Supervisory Board's approval to increase the share capital of the company, to the exclusion of subscription rights, from at present EUR 1,502,945,818.40 by EUR 2,861,404.11 by issuing 1,119,284 new no-par-value registered shares as employee shares to employees of the company and its group subsidiaries. Upon registration of the capital increase in the Commercial Registers of the Local Court of Berlin- Charlottenburg (HRB 321) and of the Local Court of Hannover (HRB 6580) the share capital of the company will amount to EUR 1,505,807,222.51 divided into 589,020,588 shares.

Berlin/Hannover, August 2019

TUI AG

The Executive Board

Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 27 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2019 15:05:07 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 19 558 M
EBIT 2019 851 M
Net income 2019 400 M
Debt 2019 1 295 M
Yield 2019 5,90%
P/E ratio 2019 13,6x
P/E ratio 2020 8,01x
EV / Sales2019 0,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 5 297 M
Chart TUI
Duration : Period :
TUI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 11,39  €
Last Close Price 9,05  €
Spread / Highest target 54,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Chairman-Supervisory Board
Birgit Conix Chief Financial Officer
Carmen Riu Güell Member-Supervisory Board
Peter James Long Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUI-26.75%5 886
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS42.36%5 652
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-12.96%3 845
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-10.75%2 787
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.39.43%2 215
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-14.20%1 861
