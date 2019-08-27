TUI : Announcement pursuant to section 49 (1) sentence 1 no 2 of the German Securities Trading Ac (WpHG)

Announcement pursuant to Section 49 paragraph 1 sentence 1 no. 2 of the German

Securities Trading Act (WpHG)

- Announcement of a capital increase -

ISIN code: Securities identification numbers: DE 000 TUA G000 TUA G00

By partly using the authorised capital in accordance with Section 4 paragraph 4 of the Charter of TUI AG, the Executive Board decided in August 2019 with the Supervisory Board's approval to increase the share capital of the company, to the exclusion of subscription rights, from at present EUR 1,502,945,818.40 by EUR 2,861,404.11 by issuing 1,119,284 new no-par-value registered shares as employee shares to employees of the company and its group subsidiaries. Upon registration of the capital increase in the Commercial Registers of the Local Court of Berlin- Charlottenburg (HRB 321) and of the Local Court of Hannover (HRB 6580) the share capital of the company will amount to EUR 1,505,807,222.51 divided into 589,020,588 shares.

Berlin/Hannover, August 2019

TUI AG

The Executive Board