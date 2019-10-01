TUI : Award of Phantom Shares

TUI AG (the 'Company') announces that phantom share awards ('Awards') were granted to its members of the Executive Board as set out in the table below under TUI AG's Long Term Incentive Plans.
The Awards were granted with effect as of 1 October 2019 at a base price of EUR 9.87 per share. This share price equals the average XETRA price of TUI AG shares over a period of 20 trading days prior to the date of grant.
|
Name of the PDMR
|
Corporate Body
|
Number of Awards
|
Friedrich Joussen
|
Executive Board
|
185,410
|
Birgit Conix
|
Executive Board
|
93,212
|
David Burling
|
Executive Board
|
93,212
|
Sebastian Ebel
|
Executive Board
|
93,212
|
Dr Elke Eller
|
Executive Board
|
88,146
|
Frank Rosenberger
|
Executive Board
|
77,508
The Awards were granted in accordance with the terms of the respective service contracts and will vest and be paid in cash subject to (i) a TSR and an EPS performance target, respectively, determined over a 4-year performance period; and (ii) the share price at the date of vesting.
Disclaimer
TUI AG published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 17:12:04 UTC