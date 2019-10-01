Log in
TUI : Award of Phantom Shares

10/01/2019

TUI AG (the 'Company') announces that phantom share awards ('Awards') were granted to its members of the Executive Board as set out in the table below under TUI AG's Long Term Incentive Plans.

The Awards were granted with effect as of 1 October 2019 at a base price of EUR 9.87 per share. This share price equals the average XETRA price of TUI AG shares over a period of 20 trading days prior to the date of grant.

Name of the PDMR

Corporate Body

Number of Awards

Friedrich Joussen

Executive Board

185,410

Birgit Conix

Executive Board

93,212

David Burling

Executive Board

93,212

Sebastian Ebel

Executive Board

93,212

Dr Elke Eller

Executive Board

88,146

Frank Rosenberger

Executive Board

77,508

The Awards were granted in accordance with the terms of the respective service contracts and will vest and be paid in cash subject to (i) a TSR and an EPS performance target, respectively, determined over a 4-year performance period; and (ii) the share price at the date of vesting.

Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 17:12:04 UTC
