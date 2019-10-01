TUI : Award of Phantom Shares

TUI AG (the 'Company') announces that phantom share awards ('Awards') were granted to its members of the Executive Board as set out in the table below under TUI AG's Long Term Incentive Plans.

The Awards were granted with effect as of 1 October 2019 at a base price of EUR 9.87 per share. This share price equals the average XETRA price of TUI AG shares over a period of 20 trading days prior to the date of grant.

Name of the PDMR Corporate Body Number of Awards Friedrich Joussen Executive Board 185,410 Birgit Conix Executive Board 93,212 David Burling Executive Board 93,212 Sebastian Ebel Executive Board 93,212 Dr Elke Eller Executive Board 88,146 Frank Rosenberger Executive Board 77,508

The Awards were granted in accordance with the terms of the respective service contracts and will vest and be paid in cash subject to (i) a TSR and an EPS performance target, respectively, determined over a 4-year performance period; and (ii) the share price at the date of vesting.