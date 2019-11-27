TUI : Cruises appoints independent Environmental Advisory Board

Professor Stefan Gössling, scientist and expert in the areas of tourism, transport, sustainability, and greenhouse gas emissions

Professor Horst Harndorf, shipping expert and former head of the Chair of Piston Machines and Internal Combustion Engines at the University of Rostock

Professor Lucia A. Reisch, professor for consumer behavior and consumer policy and from 2010 to 2019 a member of the German Council for Sustainable Development of the federal government

Ole von Beust, lawyer and former First Mayor of Hamburg, initiator of the MARITIME LNG PLATTFORM e.V., the German national LNG initiative

The Environmental Advisory Board will in future meet on a regular basis with TUI Cruises' management to exchange thoughts and ideas. 'As a leading cruise line, our goal is to make our cruises as clean as possible. We already operate the youngest and most environmentally friendly cruise fleet worldwide. In order to move closer to our vision of emission-free and carbon-neutral cruises, we're working constantly on getting even better. I'm very pleased to have experts on board with us who will accompany us on this journey,' said Wybcke Meier, Chief Executive Officer at TUI Cruises.

Professor Stefan Gössling: 'Cruise shipping is one of the most energy-intensive types of tourism and faces a major challenge in terms of its transformation. Together, we'll hopefully succeed in uniting climate protection and economic efficiency.'

Professor Horst Harndorf: 'The key to a carbon-neutral future in cruise shipping lies in the use of renewable fuels while at the same time keeping within ambitious limits for exhaust gas emissions.'

Professor Lucia Reisch: 'Although ships produce far less emissions than road traffic, they are pilloried to a far greater degree as far as the environment is concerned. The reason for this lies on the one hand in their visibility and on the other hand in the fact that shipping is excluded from the Paris Convention and has to find its own ways to reduce emissions. It's exciting to accompany a company setting out to make its own contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals.'

Ole von Beust: 'I'm looking forward to the task of reconciling the desire for diversified and discerning tourism with the goals of climate and environmental protection.'