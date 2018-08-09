TUI : Factbook FY18 Q3

TUI GROUP - REASONS TO INVEST & BUSINESSMODEL
Strong TUI investment case-3 reasons to be invested / to invest
1
STRONG STRATEGIC POSITION
•Global leading tourism group
•Covering entire customer journey: Sales & Marketing, Hotels, Cruises, Destination Experiences
•Integration and control of attractive hotel & cruise experiences
•drives customer satisfaction & retention
•drives end-to-end customer profitability
•provides strategic entry barriers
STRONG EARNINGS GROWTH
At least +10%
•Global leisure travel market growing above GDP
•Strong track record driven by merger synergies:
•Future growth supported by digitalisation benefits and by reinvesting disposal proceeds
•EBITA growth target extended until 2020
•23.6% group ROIC FY17, significantly above cost of capital
•Strong operating cash conversion, enabling to fund
1 Underlying EBITA CAGR of 12% since merger / average CARG of 13% since merger at constant currency
3 years after the merger:
TUI-one brand, superior strategic positioning, diversified
MARKETS-41% EBITA Digitalisation, diversification
Northern, Central, Western
3rd party flyingOwn, 3rd party committed & non-committedCustomer, knowledge, service & fulfilmentROIC FY17: 85%3
20m customersIntegrated distributionIntegrateddistributionIntegrated distributionGROUP PLATFORMSPortfolio approach
6m customers
3rd party distribution
3rd party distribution
INTEGRATION BENEFITS /
STRATEGY
Own customer end-to-end
Yielding our risk capacity: 26m customers to optimise own hotels/ cruises demand
Unique TUI holiday experiences and fulfillment differentiating TUI from competition
Double diversification across Markets and Holiday Experiences
1This number includes group hotels and 3rdparty concept hotels as at end of Q3 FY18
2As at end of July 2018
3This number relates to Sales & Marketing/ all other
2Merger synergies delivered: Three waves driving earnings, two yet to materialize: Future earnings growth driven by growth investments and digitalisation benefits
STRONG GROWTH TRACK RECORD: MERGER SYNERGIES
FUTURE GROWTH: DIGITALISATION, INVESTMENTSFUTURE GROWTH
FY14
Earnings growth from investmentsEarnings growth fromdigitalisation benefits
FY15
FY16
FY17
FY18eFY19eFY20e
1 Underlying EBITA CAGR of 12% since merger / average CAGR of 13% since merger at constant currency