TUI (TUI1)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/09 08:19:11 am
17.46 EUR   -0.57%
07:50aTUI : Factbook FY18 Q3
PU
07:16aTUI sticks to guidance despite summer heatwave
RE
07:15aTUI : 9M Results 2018 ended 30 June 2018
PU
TUI : Factbook FY18 Q3

08/09/2018 | 07:50am CEST

TUI GROUP - REASONS TO INVEST & BUSINESSMODEL

Strong TUI investment case-3 reasons to be invested / to invest

1

STRONG STRATEGIC POSITION

  • Global leading tourism group

  • Covering entire customer journey: Sales & Marketing, Hotels, Cruises, Destination Experiences

  • Integration and control of attractive hotel & cruise experiences

    • drives customer satisfaction & retention

    • drives end-to-end customer profitability

    • provides strategic entry barriers

  • 2

    STRONG EARNINGS GROWTH

    At least +10%

  • Global leisure travel market growing above GDP

  • Strong track record driven by merger synergies:

    • Underlying EBITA CAGR of 12%1since merger

    • Underlying EPS CAGR of 21% since merger driven by lower interest and tax rate

  • Future growth supported by digitalisation benefits and by reinvesting disposal proceeds

  • EBITA growth target extended until 2020

  • 3

    STRONG CASH GENERATION

  • 23.6% group ROIC FY17, significantly above cost of capital

  • Strong operating cash conversion, enabling to fund

    • maintenance investments

    • high cash returns to shareholders in form of dividends

    • balance sheet stability

1 Underlying EBITA CAGR of 12% since merger / average CARG of 13% since merger at constant currency

1

3 years after the merger:

TUI-one brand, superior strategic positioning, diversified

MARKETS-41% EBITA Digitalisation, diversification

Northern, Central, Western

~150 TUI

Aircraft,

3rd party flyingOwn, 3rd party committed & non-committedCustomer, knowledge, service & fulfilmentROIC FY17: 85%3

20m customersIntegrated distributionIntegrateddistributionIntegrated distributionGROUP PLATFORMSPortfolio approach

6m customers

3rd party distribution

3rd party distribution

INTEGRATION BENEFITS /

STRATEGY

Own customer end-to-end

Yielding our risk capacity: 26m customers to optimise own hotels/ cruises demand

Unique TUI holiday experiences and fulfillment differentiating TUI from competition

Double diversification across Markets and Holiday Experiences

1

2

3

4

1This number includes group hotels and 3rdparty concept hotels as at end of Q3 FY18

2As at end of July 2018

3This number relates to Sales & Marketing/ all other

2Merger synergies delivered: Three waves driving earnings, two yet to materialize: Future earnings growth driven by growth investments and digitalisation benefits

STRONG GROWTH TRACK RECORD: MERGER SYNERGIES

FUTURE GROWTH: DIGITALISATION, INVESTMENTSFUTURE GROWTH

FY14

Earnings growth from investmentsEarnings growth fromdigitalisation benefits

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18eFY19eFY20e

  • Target extended to 2020: at least 10% underlying EBITA CAGR

  • Mix of earnings growth changes

    • Growth frominvestments

    • Market demand & digitalisation benefits

  • Less seasonal earnings

1 Underlying EBITA CAGR of 12% since merger / average CAGR of 13% since merger at constant currency

Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2018 05:49:15 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 352 M
EBIT 2018 1 203 M
Net income 2018 762 M
Debt 2018 328 M
Yield 2018 4,11%
P/E ratio 2018 13,98
P/E ratio 2019 12,25
EV / Sales 2018 0,55x
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
Capitalization 10 353 M
Chart TUI
Duration : Period :
TUI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 20,0 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Chairman-Supervisory Board
Horst Heinz Paul Baier Chief Financial Officer
Carmen Riu Güell Member-Supervisory Board
Peter James Long Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUI2.27%12 018
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS5.29%5 046
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC3.99%4 746
ILG INC19.84%4 306
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED13.74%3 539
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC8.84%3 412
