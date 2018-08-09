TUI : Factbook FY18 Q3

TUI GROUP - REASONS TO INVEST & BUSINESSMODEL

Strong TUI investment case-3 reasons to be invested / to invest

1 STRONG STRATEGIC POSITION

•Global leading tourism group

•Covering entire customer journey: Sales & Marketing, Hotels, Cruises, Destination Experiences •Integration and control of attractive hotel & cruise experiences •drives customer satisfaction & retention •drives end-to-end customer profitability •provides strategic entry barriers

2 STRONG EARNINGS GROWTH At least +10%

•Global leisure travel market growing above GDP

•Strong track record driven by merger synergies: •Underlying EBITA CAGR of 12%1since merger •Underlying EPS CAGR of 21% since merger driven by lower interest and tax rate

•Future growth supported by digitalisation benefits and by reinvesting disposal proceeds

•EBITA growth target extended until 2020

3 STRONG CASH GENERATION

•23.6% group ROIC FY17, significantly above cost of capital

•Strong operating cash conversion, enabling to fund •maintenance investments •high cash returns to shareholders in form of dividends •balance sheet stability



1 Underlying EBITA CAGR of 12% since merger / average CARG of 13% since merger at constant currency

3 years after the merger:

TUI-one brand, superior strategic positioning, diversified

MARKETS-41% EBITA Digitalisation, diversification

Northern, Central, Western

~150 TUI Aircraft,

3rd party flyingOwn, 3rd party committed & non-committedCustomer, knowledge, service & fulfilmentROIC FY17: 85%3

20m customersIntegrated distributionIntegrateddistributionIntegrated distributionGROUP PLATFORMSPortfolio approach

6m customers

3rd party distribution

3rd party distribution

INTEGRATION BENEFITS / STRATEGY

Own customer end-to-end Yielding our risk capacity: 26m customers to optimise own hotels/ cruises demand Unique TUI holiday experiences and fulfillment differentiating TUI from competition Double diversification across Markets and Holiday Experiences

1This number includes group hotels and 3rdparty concept hotels as at end of Q3 FY18 2As at end of July 2018 3This number relates to Sales & Marketing/ all other

2Merger synergies delivered: Three waves driving earnings, two yet to materialize: Future earnings growth driven by growth investments and digitalisation benefits

STRONG GROWTH TRACK RECORD: MERGER SYNERGIES

FUTURE GROWTH: DIGITALISATION, INVESTMENTSFUTURE GROWTH

FY14

Earnings growth from investmentsEarnings growth fromdigitalisation benefits

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18eFY19eFY20e

•Target extended to 2020: at least 10% underlying EBITA CAGR

•Mix of earnings growth changes •Growth frominvestments •Market demand & digitalisation benefits

•Less seasonal earnings