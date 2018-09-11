TUI : Magic Life portfolio grows to 16 clubs in six countries

TUI Magic Life forges ahead: Next year, TUI Group's all-inclusive club brand will increase its portfolio by as many as three new clubs. Apart from the club in Italy already announced, the brand will launch two new clubs in May 2019: TUI Magic Life Skanes in Tunisia and TUI Magic Life Bodrum in Turkey. The brand's portfolio will thus increase from 13 to 16 clubs.

'With their high hotel and service quality and excellent price-performance ratio, Tunisia and Turkey offer perfect conditions for an extensive all-inclusive offering,' said Andreas Pospiech, Managing Director TUI Magic Life. 'Due to the comeback of the popular holiday countries, this is the perfect moment for us to further expand the offering for our guests. The two clubs will address an international target audience with a strong focus on the British market.'

TUI Magic Life Skanes in mainland Tunisia places a particular focus on families. The gently sloping fine sandy beach and the club's aqua park provide ample opportunities for refreshing water activities. While the kids meet children of the same age at the Magic Kids Club, adults can pamper themselves at the spa or work out at one of the numerous sports offerings. Party lovers, in turn, will enjoy a holiday at TUI Magic Life Bodrum. Guests still going strong after a workout at one of the numerous sports activities offered during daytime can enjoy the comprehensive evening programme. Six different evening shows and four themed parties will ensure eventful summer nights during a two-week holiday.

The hallmarks of the TUI Magic Life club brand are its wide range of all-inclusive services and comprehensive sports and entertainment programme. Its portfolio includes 13 further clubs in Spain, Greece, North Africa and Turkey.