Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TUI    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI

(TUI1)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/24 02:58:32 am
10.225 EUR   +0.69%
02:32aTUI : Pre-Close Trading Update
PU
02:05aTUI AG : Pre-Close Trading Update
EQ
09/23THOMAS COOK : Condor to continue operations, seeks bridging loan from Germany
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TUI : Pre-Close Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 02:32am EDT

Prior to entering its close period ahead of reporting its full year results for the twelve months ending 30 September 2019 on 12 December 2019, TUI Group announces the following update on current trading.

Chief Executive of TUI Group, Fritz Joussen, commented:

'On Monday 23 September 2019, our competitor Thomas Cook UK Plc and associated UK entities entered into compulsory liquidation. TUI is preparing measures to support. Where TUI customers are booked on Thomas Cook Airlines flights and these are no longer operated, replacement flights will be offered. We are currently assessing the short term impact of Thomas Cook's insolvency under the current circumstances, on the final week of our FY19 financial result.

'Our vertically integrated business model proves to be resilient, even in this challenging market environment. Our Holiday Experiences business continues to deliver strong results. Meanwhile, our Markets & Airlines business faces a number of ongoing external challenges such as the grounding of the 737 MAX aircraft, airline overcapacities and continued Brexit uncertainty. The Summer 2019 season is however closing out in line with expectations and we therefore reiterate FY19 underlying EBITA guidance stated in our ad hoc announcement of March 2019 of approximately up to minus 26% compared with underlying EBITA rebased in FY18 of €1,177m.1

'These external challenges will continue in FY20 - therefore, we will focus on becoming more cost competitive in our Markets & Airlines business to protect and extend our market share where possible. Going forward, our two key digital strategic initiatives will deliver greater customer reach in new markets complementary to our existing markets, through our new GDN-OTA2 platform as well in our Destination Experiences markets through our Musement platform, driving further demand to our own Holiday Experiences businesses. TUI is well-positioned to become an integrated digital tourism platform business.'

1 Based on constant currency: FY19 comparative rebased in December 2018 to €1,187m to take into account €40m impact for revaluation of Euro loan balance within Turkish Lira entities in FY18, and adjusted further to €1,177m for retrospective application of IFRS 15

2 Global distribution network (GDN) as TUI's new Online Travel Agent (OTA) platform, serving run rate of 250k customers to date

Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 06:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TUI
02:32aTUI : Pre-Close Trading Update
PU
02:05aTUI AG : Pre-Close Trading Update
EQ
09/23THOMAS COOK : Condor to continue operations, seeks bridging loan from Germany
RE
09/23Strains that sank Thomas Cook weigh on European airlines
RE
09/23Hundreds of thousands stranded after travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
RE
09/23Hundreds of thousands stranded after travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
RE
09/23Factbox - Who loses and who gains from the demise of Thomas Cook?
RE
09/23THOMAS COOK COLLAPSES : Why and what happens now?
RE
09/23EUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Slump On Growth Fears; Thomas Cook Rivals Surge
DJ
09/23Global Stocks Slip as Trade Talks Falter
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 19 458 M
EBIT 2019 855 M
Net income 2019 405 M
Debt 2019 1 238 M
Yield 2019 5,21%
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,03x
EV / Sales2019 0,37x
EV / Sales2020 0,36x
Capitalization 5 982 M
Chart TUI
Duration : Period :
TUI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 11,39  €
Last Close Price 10,22  €
Spread / Highest target 37,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chief Executive Officer
Member-Supervisory Board
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Member-Executive Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUI-17.44%6 577
MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS42.55%5 776
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-12.92%3 944
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-9.17%2 879
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.48.74%2 320
CVC BRASIL OPERADORA E AGÊNCIA DE VIAGENS-13.01%1 876
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group