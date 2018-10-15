Log in
TUI : Spanish photographer Toni Catany’s work is presented in Mexico for the first time by RIU Hotels

10/15/2018 | 07:53am EDT
  • The exhibition, 'Cuando ir era volver', contains 150 photos which are on display from 10 October to 9 December at the Spanish Cultural Centre in Mexico.
  • The hotel chain, which has nearly 20 establishments spread throughout the country, is supporting the work of this Mallorcan artist in the capital city of Mexico.

The Spanish Cultural Centre in Mexico, in partnership with RIU Hotels & Resorts, presents the exhibition Cuando ir era volver by the Mallorcan photographer Toni Catany, one of Spain's leading figures in the world of contemporary photography and one who is known for his unique sensibility and aesthetic. This showcase of his work opened at the Spanish Cultural Centre in Mexico, known locally as 'El España', on 10 October and is formed of 150 pieces from the Spanish photographer's extensive oeuvre, displayed in Mexico for the first time.

Cuando ir era volver, which translates as 'When going was returning', aims to offer an overview of his work by means of a cross-cutting perspective that interweaves chronology and geography, placing particular emphasis on the photographs taken in his final period, up to 2013. A new perspective, based on a different approach to this artist's body of work, to attain a global vision of his oeuvre.

The life and work of Toni Catany could be defined as a constant succession of comings and goings, including trips through Latin America, the USA, India and several Mediterranean countries, travelling between the interior and the exterior, between projects and memories, between the photographic processes of the past, such as calotype and polaroids, and contemporary technology such as digital cameras.

The hotel chain chose to support the work of this artist who was born in Mallorca, the island where RIU too originates, in part because of its commitment to art, but also because it considers itself a Mallorcan company with a Mexican heart, as it has more than 8,000 employees in the country and almost 20 hotels distributed across five Mexican states. The exhibition Cuando ir era volver will be open until 9 December and, in addition to RIU Hotels' sponsorship, it has enjoyed the collaboration of Fundació Catalunya La Pedrera, Fundació Toni Catany, Institut Ramon Llull, the Regional Government of Catalonia, the Regional Government of the Balearic Islands and the City Council of Barcelona.

Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 11:52:04 UTC
