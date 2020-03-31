TUI AG (TUI)

TUI AG: Correction of a release from 26/03/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



31-March-2020 / 16:53 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Change of aggregated holdings (Acting in concert)

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Aberdeen Standard Capital Limited

City of registered office, country: Edinburgh , United Kingdom Legal entity: Ignis Investment Services Limited

City of registered office, country: Edinburgh , United Kingdom Legal entity: Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited

City of registered office, country: Aberdeen , United Kingdom Legal entity: Aberdeen Asset Investments Limited

City of registered office, country: London , United Kingdom Legal entity: Standard Life Investments Limited

City of registered office, country: Edinburgh , United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 06 Sep 2019

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 2.94 % 0.00 % 2.94 % 587901304 Previous notification 3.02 % 0.00 % 3.02 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG000 0 17288037 0.00 % 2.94 % Total 17288037 2.94 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

This notification highlights the aggregate number of voting rights held by the independent investment management entities within the Standard Life Aberdeen plc group

Date

27 March 2020

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

