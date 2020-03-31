|
TUI AG: Correction of a release from 26/03/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
03/31/2020 | 10:55am EDT
|
TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Correction of a release from 26/03/2020 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
31-March-2020 / 16:53 CET/CEST
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|TUI AG
|Street:
|Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
|Postal code:
|30625
|City:
|Hannover
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900SL2WSPV293B552
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Change of aggregated holdings (Acting in concert)
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Aberdeen Standard Capital Limited
City of registered office, country: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
|Legal entity: Ignis Investment Services Limited
City of registered office, country: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
|Legal entity: Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited
City of registered office, country: Aberdeen, United Kingdom
|Legal entity: Aberdeen Asset Investments Limited
City of registered office, country: London, United Kingdom
|Legal entity: Standard Life Investments Limited
City of registered office, country: Edinburgh, United Kingdom
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|2.94 %
|0.00 %
|2.94 %
|587901304
|Previous notification
|3.02 %
|0.00 %
|3.02 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000TUAG000
|0
|17288037
|0.00 %
|2.94 %
|Total
|17288037
|2.94 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|X
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|
|
|
|
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|This notification highlights the aggregate number of voting rights held by the independent investment management entities within the Standard Life Aberdeen plc group
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
