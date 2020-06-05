TUI AG

Disclosure of rights attached to equity shares

In adherence to new Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1)(a) requiring all valid prospectus or listing particulars to be uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM"), TUI has today uploaded a copy of its previously published TUI AG merger prospectus from October 2014 and supplementary prospectus from December 2014 (the "Documents") to the NSM. The Documents set out the rights and restrictions applying to the Company's listed equity shares.

The NSM can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

This announcement is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.3.