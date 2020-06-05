Log in
TUI AG

(TUI1)
TUI AG: Disclosure of rights attached to equity shares

06/05/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

TUI AG (TUI)
TUI AG: Disclosure of rights attached to equity shares

05-Jun-2020 / 18:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

TUI AG

Disclosure of rights attached to equity shares

In adherence to new Listing Rule 9.2.6ER(1)(a) requiring all valid prospectus or listing particulars to be uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM"), TUI has today uploaded a copy of its previously published TUI AG merger prospectus from October 2014 and supplementary prospectus from December 2014 (the "Documents") to the NSM. The Documents set out the rights and restrictions applying to the Company's listed equity shares.

The NSM can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 

 

This announcement is made in accordance with UK Listing Rule 9.6.3.


 
ISIN: DE000TUAG000
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TUI
LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 68419
EQS News ID: 1064473

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1064473&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,72 €
Last Close Price 5,34 €
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target -30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -75,6%
