TUI AG

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
News 


TUI AG: German Federal Government approves KfW bridge loan of 1.8 billion euros

03/27/2020 | 02:03pm EDT

TUI AG today received the approval of the German government for a bridging loan of 1.8 billion euros from the KfW. The funds of Germany's state-owned development bank are to be used to increase TUI's existing credit line with its banks amounting to 1.75 billion euros ('Revolving Credit Facility'). The KfW bridge loan is subject to the approval of the banks. Talks on this have already started and will be continued after today's decision. One of the conditions of the KfW bridge loan is that TUI waives dividend payments for the duration of the bridge loan. This would give TUI access to financial resources and credit lines totaling 3.1 billion euros at the present time.

Fritz Joussen, CEO of TUI Group: 'The commitment of the KfW bridge loan is an important first step for TUI to successfully bridge the current exceptional situation. Our thanks go to the German Federal Government, the German parliament, the Government of Lower Saxony and KfW. They have acted quickly and in a solution-oriented manner in the interest of our customers, employees and the company.'

TUI had decided to apply for the KfW bridging loan to cushion the unprecedented effects of the COVID 19 pandemic until normal business operations could be resumed. Following travel restrictions and travel warnings from almost all countries, the Group had to suspend its touristic offers in mid-March, including packaged tours, cruises, and hotel operations, until further notice.

Joussen: 'TUI is a very healthy company. We were economically successful before the crisis and will be again after the crisis. Our business model is intact and we have over 21 million loyal customers. However, we are currently facing unprecedented international travel restrictions. As a result, we are temporarily a company with no product and no revenue. This situation must be bridged.'

In the past financial year 2019, TUI Group generated a turnover of around 19 billion euros and operating results of 893 million euros, including the costs of almost 300 million euros for the flight ban on the Boeing 737 MAX. Excluding the costs from the flight ban, operating results were at the level of the record year 2018 (1.2 billion euros). At the beginning of February 2020, bookings for the current summer were 14 percent higher than previous year. January 2020 was the strongest booking month in the company's history.

About TUI Group

TUI Group is the world's leading integrated tourism group operating in more than 100 destinations worldwide. The company is headquartered in Germany. The TUI Group's share is listed in the FTSE 100 index, the leading index of the London Stock Exchange, and in the German open market.

In financial year 2019, TUI Group recorded turnover of around €19bn and an operating result of €893m. The Group employs more than 70,000 people worldwide. TUI offers its 28 million customers, including 21 million customers in European national companies, integrated services from a single source. It covers the entire tourism value chain under one roof. This comprises more than 400 hotels and resorts with premium brands such as RIU, TUI Blue and Robinson as well as 18 cruise ships ranging from the MS Europa and MS Europa 2 luxury class vessels and expedition ships to the Mein Schiff fleet of TUI Cruises and the vessels of Marella Cruises in the UK. The Group also includes leading European tour operator brands, five airlines with 150 modern medium- and long-haul aircraft and 1,600 travel agencies. Apart from the expansion of its core business with hotels, cruises and destination activities, TUI is increasingly investing in digital platforms. The Group is transforming as a digital company.

Global responsibility for sustainable economic, ecological and social activity is a key feature of our corporate culture. TUI Care Foundation, initiated by TUI, promotes the positive effects of tourism, education and training as well as environmental and social standards with projects in 25 countries. It thus contributes to the development of the holiday destinations. TUI Care Foundation, operating around the world, initiates projects creating new opportunities for the next generation.

close

Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2020 18:02:09 UTC
