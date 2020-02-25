Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TUI AG    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 12:05pm EST

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TUI AG
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

25.02.2020 / 18:01
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: TUI AG
Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
Postal code: 30625
City: Hannover
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Standard Life Investments Limited
City of registered office, country: Edinburgh, United Kingdom

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
05 Dec 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.13 % 0.00 % 4.13 % 589020588
Previous notification n/a % 0 % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
0 24325934 0 % 4.13 %
Total 24325934 4.13 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
24 Feb 2020


25.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.tuigroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

983067  25.02.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=983067&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TUI AG
12:05pTUI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
12:05pTUI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
02/24Travel Stocks Hammered as Coronavirus Spreads Globally -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/24European Airline Stocks Tumble as Coronavirus Spreads in Italy -- Update
DJ
02/24European Airline Stocks Tumble as Coronavirus Spreads in Italy
DJ
02/20TUI : Airways first flights return to egypt's sharm el sheikh
AQ
02/14TUI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
02/14TUI AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Secu..
EQ
02/13TUI AGM : Shareholders confirm dividend of 0.54 euros per share; Maria Garana Co..
AQ
02/12TUI ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : Shareholders confirm dividend of 0.54 euros per sha..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 20 576 M
EBIT 2020 915 M
Net income 2020 494 M
Debt 2020 1 704 M
Yield 2020 4,19%
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
P/E ratio 2021 8,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
EV / Sales2021 0,33x
Capitalization 5 390 M
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 11,57  €
Last Close Price 9,15  €
Spread / Highest target 53,0%
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Birgit Conix CFO & Member-Executive Board
Peter James Long Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Barczewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUI AG-19.74%5 850
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-21.93%3 033
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-1.49%1 592
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-9.19%1 315
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-23.80%1 126
KOSHIDAKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.00%1 078
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group