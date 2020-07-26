Log in
TUI : Blue opens newly built hotel in Montafon

07/26/2020 | 04:21am EDT
  • Third lifestyle hotel of the TUI Group in Austria
  • Comprehensive hygiene concept enables safe and enjoyable holidays
  • Open day for guests from the region

The growth of TUI Blue in the Alps continues with a newly constructed building. TUI Blue Montafon is already the third hotel of the lifestyle brand in Austria. On 24 July 2020, TUI Group opened the hotel for its guests for the first time. Residents from the region were also able to experience the lifestyle concept during an 'open day' and to convince themselves of the comprehensive hygiene measures for hotel operations.

'The opening of the TUI Blue Montafon is an important milestone for the tourism region. With the completion of our new building we want to show that responsible growth as well as safe and relaxing holidays are possible even in times of Corona', says Artur Gerber, Managing Director of TUI Blue. 'The Austrian hotel of our lifestyle brand are currently very popular with our guests. We are therefore delighted that a further attractive destination, the TUI Blue Montafon, can start into the 2020 season.'

The new building has been constructed on the property of the Austrian communities of Schruns/Tschagguns. The mountain hotel in an ideal location for active holidaymakers has 149 rooms, restaurant with buffet area, bar, conference rooms, fitness, wellness and sauna area. In the peak season, TUI Blue Montafon will employ around 60 people.

As TUI Blue 'For All', the hotel will in future target holidaymakers who value quality and want to combine their stay with authentic experiences in the region. The TUI Blue Montafon's culinary offer combines the traditional cuisine of Vorarlberg with a sustainable diet. The hotel relies on local suppliers and organic products. With 140 kilometres of slopes, the Silvretta Montafon ski area is a popular destination for skiers and snowboarders. Families get their money's worth on the Golm adventure mountain. In summer the mountain landscape of Vorarlberg delights hikers, mountain bikers and outdoor fans. The largest adventure pool in the region is right next door and admission is included for TUI Blue guests in 2020.

About TUI Group

TUI Group is the world's leading integrated tourism group operating in more than 100 destinations worldwide. The company is headquartered in Germany. The TUI Group's share is listed in the FTSE 250 index and in the German open market.

In financial year 2019, TUI Group recorded turnover of around €19bn and an operating result of €893m. The Group employs more than 70,000 people worldwide. TUI offers its 28 million customers, including 21 million customers in European national companies, integrated services from a single source. It covers the entire tourism value chain under one roof. This comprises more than 400 hotels and resorts with premium brands such as RIU, TUI Blue and Robinson as well as 18 cruise ships ranging from the MS Europa and MS Europa 2 luxury class vessels and expedition ships to the Mein Schiff fleet of TUI Cruises and the vessels of Marella Cruises in the UK. The Group also includes leading European tour operator brands, five airlines with 150 modern medium- and long-haul aircraft and 1,600 travel agencies. Apart from the expansion of its core business with hotels, cruises and destination activities, TUI is increasingly investing in digital platforms. The Group is transforming as a digital company.

Global responsibility for sustainable economic, ecological and social activity is a key feature of our corporate culture. TUI Care Foundation, initiated by TUI, promotes the positive effects of tourism, education and training as well as environmental and social standards with projects in 25 countries. It thus contributes to the development of the holiday destinations. TUI Care Foundation, operating around the world, initiates projects creating new opportunities for the next generation.

Natascha Kreye
Spokesperson
Hotels & Resorts
Contact details
+49 (0) 511 566 6029
close

Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 26 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2020 08:20:19 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 11 796 M 13 749 M 13 749 M
Net income 2020 -1 740 M -2 028 M -2 028 M
Net Debt 2020 4 728 M 5 511 M 5 511 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,40x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 205 M 2 564 M 2 570 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 53 525
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,22 €
Last Close Price 3,74 €
Spread / Highest target 60,3%
Spread / Average Target -13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Birgit Conix CFO & Member-Executive Board
Peter James Long Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Barczewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUI AG-67.17%2 564
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-20.71%1 681
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-42.13%900
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED-16.67%821
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-79.26%798
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-54.49%722
