TUI : Blue opens newly built hotel in Montafon

Comprehensive hygiene concept enables safe and enjoyable holidays
Open day for guests from the region
The growth of TUI Blue in the Alps continues with a newly constructed building. TUI Blue Montafon is already the third hotel of the lifestyle brand in Austria. On 24 July 2020, TUI Group opened the hotel for its guests for the first time. Residents from the region were also able to experience the lifestyle concept during an 'open day' and to convince themselves of the comprehensive hygiene measures for hotel operations.
'The opening of the TUI Blue Montafon is an important milestone for the tourism region. With the completion of our new building we want to show that responsible growth as well as safe and relaxing holidays are possible even in times of Corona', says Artur Gerber, Managing Director of TUI Blue. 'The Austrian hotel of our lifestyle brand are currently very popular with our guests. We are therefore delighted that a further attractive destination, the TUI Blue Montafon, can start into the 2020 season.'
The new building has been constructed on the property of the Austrian communities of Schruns/Tschagguns. The mountain hotel in an ideal location for active holidaymakers has 149 rooms, restaurant with buffet area, bar, conference rooms, fitness, wellness and sauna area. In the peak season, TUI Blue Montafon will employ around 60 people.
As TUI Blue 'For All', the hotel will in future target holidaymakers who value quality and want to combine their stay with authentic experiences in the region. The TUI Blue Montafon's culinary offer combines the traditional cuisine of Vorarlberg with a sustainable diet. The hotel relies on local suppliers and organic products. With 140 kilometres of slopes, the Silvretta Montafon ski area is a popular destination for skiers and snowboarders. Families get their money's worth on the Golm adventure mountain. In summer the mountain landscape of Vorarlberg delights hikers, mountain bikers and outdoor fans. The largest adventure pool in the region is right next door and admission is included for TUI Blue guests in 2020.
