TUI : Directorate Change

According to LR 9.6.11 and LR 9.6.13, TUI AG (the 'Company') was informed on Friday, 24 July 2020 on the following:
Mr Stefan Heinemann was appointed as a new member (employee representative) of the Company's Supervisory Board by the Local Court Hanover (Amtsgericht Hannover) effective as of 21 July 2020. No further details remain to be disclosed under LR 9.6.13.
