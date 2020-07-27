Log in
TUI : Directorate Change
TUI : Directorate Change

07/27/2020 | 09:36am EDT

According to LR 9.6.11 and LR 9.6.13, TUI AG (the 'Company') was informed on Friday, 24 July 2020 on the following:

Mr Stefan Heinemann was appointed as a new member (employee representative) of the Company's Supervisory Board by the Local Court Hanover (Amtsgericht Hannover) effective as of 21 July 2020. No further details remain to be disclosed under LR 9.6.13.

Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 13:35:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 11 796 M 13 834 M 13 834 M
Net income 2020 -1 740 M -2 041 M -2 041 M
Net Debt 2020 4 728 M 5 545 M 5 545 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,40x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 205 M 2 564 M 2 586 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 53 525
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,22 €
Last Close Price 3,74 €
Spread / Highest target 60,3%
Spread / Average Target -13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -65,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Birgit Conix CFO & Member-Executive Board
Peter James Long Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Barczewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUI AG-67.17%2 564
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-20.71%1 681
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-42.13%900
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED-16.67%821
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-79.26%798
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-54.49%722
