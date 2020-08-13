|
TUI : FY20 Q3 Results ended 30 June 2020
08/13/2020 | 02:23am EDT
TUI AG published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2020 06:22:17 UTC
|Sales 2020
|
11 370 M
13 425 M
13 425 M
|Net income 2020
|
-1 740 M
-2 054 M
-2 054 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
4 555 M
5 378 M
5 378 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|-1,77x
|Yield 2020
|-
|Capitalization
|
2 397 M
2 827 M
2 831 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,61x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,40x
|Nbr of Employees
|53 525
|Free-Float
|66,3%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|UNDERPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|11
|Average target price
|
3,00 €
|Last Close Price
|
4,07 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
-1,74%
|Spread / Average Target
|
-26,3%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-68,1%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|TUI AG
|-64.29%
|2 827