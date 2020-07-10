Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TUI AG    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/10 10:35:45 am
4.07 EUR   +0.82%
10:20aTUI : Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to Resume Cruises with a Ten-Point Health Plan and New Cruise Routes
PU
09:40aTUI AG : Directorate Change
AQ
07/08TUI AG : Directorate change
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TUI : Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to Resume Cruises with a Ten-Point Health Plan and New Cruise Routes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 10:20am EDT
  • Cruises to resume with 40% fewer passengers starting at the end of July, following coronavirus outbreak
  • Ten-point plan includes extensive prevention and hygiene measures
  • Eight new short cruises starting and finishing in Hamburg - initially for residents of Germany, Austria and Switzerland only

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is planning to set sail again starting at the end of July 2020, with extensive hygiene and preventive measures. The cruise company will restart cruises from Hamburg with their luxury ship, the EUROPA 2, and their expedition ship, the HANSEATIC inspiration. Passenger numbers will be reduced by 40%, with a passenger count of 150-300 guests on board. The basis for the resumption of cruise operations are the guidelines of the relevant authorities, which have been produced in coordination with CLIA Deutschland shipping companies and in collaboration with experts. The Hapag-Lloyd Cruises prevention and safety concept onboard will be based on these new guidelines. The most important measures are summarised in a ten-point plan, which will enable a safe and comfortable cruise on board, and will also meet the highest hygiene standards. More detailed information available at: hl-cruises.com/travel-safely In accordance with the German authorities, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has agreed to only welcome guests who are resident in Germany, Austria and Switzerland at this time. Thanks to the positive developments with regard to containing COVID-19 in these countries and the comparatively short distances to the departure point, it is assumed that the risk of infection from people resident in these countries is similarly low.

'We have taken extraordinary measures in preparation for this relaunch and are faced with a new travel reality with significantly stricter prevention and hygiene standards. We have taken our time because the safety of our guests and crew and the trust of those in charge of the German ports is very important to us,' says Karl J. Pojer, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. 'For the relaunch, in accordance with the German authorities, we have agreed to exclusively welcome guests who are resident in Germany, Austria and Switzerland on board at first. In the next phase, we will evaluate whether we are able to allow guests who are resident in other countries to travel with us, depending on the development of the infection rate in those countries.'

'Our relaunch will be carried out in a controlled fashion, and we are going above and beyond the requirements set forth by the authorities. Between each cruise, we will purposely have a reset day without guests on board. Our reset day is for general cleaning and disinfection of the entire ship, and will help to establish the new procedure. Our aim is to make our guest's time on board safe, care-free and enjoyable, by observing the necessary rules in regards to maintaining distance and providing personal and individual service. Our small ships offer ideal conditions for this,' says Pojer.

The Hapag-Lloyd Cruises ten-point plan

Before the cruises even begin, the mandatory disclosure of health information will be provided to guests and will need to be signed. Also, the use of thermal imaging cameras will be used upon embarkation, and there will be a staggered and controlled boarding process ensure that comprehensive prevention measures will be taken, and distance will be maintained from the start.

The crew will also undergo a thorough health check. They will complete a period of quarantine before they start their duties and will be given a PCR test. Crew members will have their temperatures checked each day before they start their shift. There is supervised medical team onboard, emergency and contingency plans in place, as well as a comprehensive training and safety programme for the crew as part of the new health and safety concept. The medical team has been expanded and there is a Public Health Manager, responsible for the implementation of preventive and hygiene measures.

The small luxury and expedition ships from the Hapag-Lloyd Cruises fleet offer plenty of space, and therefore satisfy the rules regarding social distancing, with a minimum distance of 1.5 metres (5 feet) in public areas. For areas where this is not possible - such as during embarkation and disembarkation or in the elevators, guests on board will be given a care set which include face masks. All cabins are spacious outside cabins, mainly with balconies, providing private places to retreat to on board.

All ships are equipped with thermal imaging cameras and a mobile laboratory to provide rapid detection of viral diseases, such as COVID-19. Cold fogging devices will be used for area-wide deep cleaning of suites, cabins and public areas. In addition, the number of disinfectant dispensers on board has been significantly increased.

The new standards will be seamlessly integrated into life on board, so that the enjoyment of our guests is as unimpaired as possible: the crew-to-passenger ratio of 1:1 means individual and personal service. The number of seats available in the restaurants will be reduced, and the opening times will be extended. There will be no self-service in the restaurants, the buffets, or in the bars. All meals can also be served in cabins, with 24-hour room service available. Hapag-Lloyd Cruises also guarantees a 100% fresh air supply in the cabins and all public areas.

About Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is the leading provider of luxury and expedition cruises in German-speaking markets. Its flagships set international standards. With 5 stars plus, the 'MS Europa' and 'MS Europa 2' have been awarded the highest ranking in the Berlitz Cruise Guide, making them the only vessels in that category.

The expedition fleet includes the 'MS Bremen', the 'HANSEATIC nature' and the 'HANSEATIC inspiration'.

Moritz Krause
Corporate Communications Manager
(International Press)
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises
Contact details
+49 (0) 40 307030-393
close

Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 14:20:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TUI AG
10:20aTUI : Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to Resume Cruises with a Ten-Point Health Plan and New..
PU
09:40aTUI AG : Directorate Change
AQ
07/08TUI AG : Directorate change
EQ
07/08TUI GROUP : Sale of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to TUI Cruises completed
PU
07/08TUI AG : Sale of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to TUI Cruises completed
EQ
07/02TUI : RIU is starting the summer season by reopening 54 hotels worldwide
PU
06/30TUI : ready for holidaymakers from all markets - summer season to start
AQ
06/30TUI : Holiday companies need certainty on air bridges - TUI UK boss
RE
06/28TUI : ready for holidaymakers from all markets – summer season to start
PU
06/26German companies seek state aid to cope with coronavirus
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 796 M 13 335 M 13 335 M
Net income 2020 -1 740 M -1 967 M -1 967 M
Net Debt 2020 4 728 M 5 345 M 5 345 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,51x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 378 M 2 687 M 2 688 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 53 525
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,22 €
Last Close Price 4,04 €
Spread / Highest target 48,6%
Spread / Average Target -20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -67,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Birgit Conix CFO & Member-Executive Board
Peter James Long Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Barczewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUI AG-64.59%2 687
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-23.79%1 595
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-37.72%950
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-75.35%935
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED-16.67%822
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-53.71%720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group