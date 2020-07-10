TUI : Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to Resume Cruises with a Ten-Point Health Plan and New Cruise Routes

Cruises to resume with 40% fewer passengers starting at the end of July, following coronavirus outbreak

Ten-point plan includes extensive prevention and hygiene measures

Eight new short cruises starting and finishing in Hamburg - initially for residents of Germany, Austria and Switzerland only

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is planning to set sail again starting at the end of July 2020, with extensive hygiene and preventive measures. The cruise company will restart cruises from Hamburg with their luxury ship, the EUROPA 2, and their expedition ship, the HANSEATIC inspiration. Passenger numbers will be reduced by 40%, with a passenger count of 150-300 guests on board. The basis for the resumption of cruise operations are the guidelines of the relevant authorities, which have been produced in coordination with CLIA Deutschland shipping companies and in collaboration with experts. The Hapag-Lloyd Cruises prevention and safety concept onboard will be based on these new guidelines. The most important measures are summarised in a ten-point plan, which will enable a safe and comfortable cruise on board, and will also meet the highest hygiene standards. More detailed information available at: hl-cruises.com/travel-safely In accordance with the German authorities, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has agreed to only welcome guests who are resident in Germany, Austria and Switzerland at this time. Thanks to the positive developments with regard to containing COVID-19 in these countries and the comparatively short distances to the departure point, it is assumed that the risk of infection from people resident in these countries is similarly low.

'We have taken extraordinary measures in preparation for this relaunch and are faced with a new travel reality with significantly stricter prevention and hygiene standards. We have taken our time because the safety of our guests and crew and the trust of those in charge of the German ports is very important to us,' says Karl J. Pojer, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. 'For the relaunch, in accordance with the German authorities, we have agreed to exclusively welcome guests who are resident in Germany, Austria and Switzerland on board at first. In the next phase, we will evaluate whether we are able to allow guests who are resident in other countries to travel with us, depending on the development of the infection rate in those countries.'

'Our relaunch will be carried out in a controlled fashion, and we are going above and beyond the requirements set forth by the authorities. Between each cruise, we will purposely have a reset day without guests on board. Our reset day is for general cleaning and disinfection of the entire ship, and will help to establish the new procedure. Our aim is to make our guest's time on board safe, care-free and enjoyable, by observing the necessary rules in regards to maintaining distance and providing personal and individual service. Our small ships offer ideal conditions for this,' says Pojer.