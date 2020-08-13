Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TUI AG    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TUI : Holiday company TUI loses $1.3 billion as pandemic wipes out revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 04:19am EDT

TUI, the world's largest tourism company, lost 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) after COVID-19 wiped out revenue in the three months through June and said it was evaluating its options to achieve an optimal balance sheet structure.

The company, which secured a second credit line from the German government on Wednesday, said on Thursday it resumed holidays in mid-June and demand had returned, helping to strengthen its strained finances.

TUI said liquidity now stood at 2.4 billion euros, which gave it confidence it could make it through to 2021 as the pandemic continues to hit travel and as it approaches the winter season when holiday companies generally lose money.

Chief Executive Fritz Joussen told reporters that he did not know yet whether TUI would need the extra credit line but the company wanted to be prepared for the worst case scenario.

TUI shares listed in London, which have lost 60% of their value this year, were down 1% at 364 pence.

Having already agreed a 1.8 billion euro state-backed loan in April, the company said it was evaluating options to achieve the optimal balance sheet structure, without providing further details and expected normality to return in 2022.

"We think plans to reduce leverage in 2021 and reach normalised profit growth in 2022 are ambitious," said Jefferies in a note.

TUI's made a quarterly underlying operating loss (earnings before interest and tax) of 1.1 billion euros as revenues plummeted 98.5% to 72 million euros compared with a profit of 102.3 million euros in the same period last year.

The company said it was making progress with the cost cuts needed to help it withstand the crisis. It warned in May that it would need to axe 8,000 jobs and save 300 million euros a year.

The pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the travel industry. Hopes for a strong summer recovery were dashed by new restrictions brought in by Britain on travel to Spain, meaning TUI had to cancel more holidays.

TUI said bookings for the current summer period are down 81% from last year though next summer looked promising with bookings up 145%.

($1 = 0.8460 euros)

By Sarah Young

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TUI AG
09:19aTUI : Holiday company TUI loses $1.3 billion as pandemic wipes out revenue
RE
07:23aTUI GROUP : Successful resumption of travel activities from all markets / Third ..
PU
07:23aTUI : FY20 Q3 Results ended 30 June 2020
PU
07:05aTUI AG : Quarterly Statement 1 October 2019 - 30 June 2020
EQ
08/12TUI : and German government agree on additional stabilisation package of 1.2 bil..
PU
08/12TUI : reaches agreement with German Federal Government on additional stabilisati..
PU
08/12TUI : reaches agreement with German Federal Government on additional stabilisati..
EQ
08/12TUI : reaches agreement with German Federal Government on additional stabilisati..
EQ
08/03TUI boosts finances with $226 million sale and leaseback on 737 MAX jets
RE
08/03Britain tightens rules for furlough rehiring bonus
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 370 M 13 425 M 13 425 M
Net income 2020 -1 740 M -2 054 M -2 054 M
Net Debt 2020 4 555 M 5 378 M 5 378 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,77x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 397 M 2 827 M 2 831 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 53 525
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,00 €
Last Close Price 4,07 €
Spread / Highest target -1,74%
Spread / Average Target -26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -68,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Birgit Conix CFO & Member-Executive Board
Peter James Long Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Barczewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUI AG-64.29%2 827
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-26.98%1 445
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-76.55%951
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-41.10%895
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED-10.14%843
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-48.39%813
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group