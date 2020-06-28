Log in
TUI : ready for holidaymakers from all markets – summer season to start

06/28/2020 | 07:09am EDT

  • TUI ready for holidaymakers from all markets - summer season to start

  • Baleares, Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, Croatia are the first destinations

  • TUI appreciates talks by European Commission to open non-EU countries like Turkey or Morocco

  • Cooperation with the Balearic Islands: positive guest feedback on safety and hygiene concepts

  • First TUI long-haul flight: TUI Netherlands starts on July 2 from Amsterdam to Netherlands Antilles

The summer season 2020 starts in more and more countries. All TUI tour operators and airlines are ready to restart their business. First leisure flights have already taken off, e.g. from Germany, Belgium or Switzerland. The Balearic Islands, Greece, Cyprus, Portugal and Croatia are in the focus of the first holidays.

TUI appreciates the initiative of the European Commission to re-open travel to non-EU countries soon. It is right and reflects the demand of many holiday makers to allow travel to non-EU countries where possible in a similar safe and responsible way, such as in Turkey or Morocco. Conversations with the respective governments give confidence that their health and safety protocols meet high standards as within the EU. As an integrated tourism group with its own tour operators, hotels and airlines, TUI is well prepared to offer holidays in those popular destinations at short notice, once national travel restrictions have been lifted.

Currently, TUI reviews the outcome of the restart of holidays on Majorca in mid-June. The goal of the Balearic and Spanish governments as well as of TUI was to apply the health and safety concepts in practice and to evaluate their acceptance by the guests. First data show that customers are accepting the protective measures and requirements during the flights and in the hotels. Details on the outcome of the pilot and customer sentiments will be released next week.

TUI's markets' restart activities at a glance:

Germany: As the first tour operator, TUI Deutschland restarted its operation already on June 15, with two flights routed from Düsseldorf and Frankfurt to Majorca and has since then scheduled 40 additional flights until end of June. In July, the German tour operator plans to operate 1,500 flights, mainly to the Balearic Islands, Greece, Cyprus and Portugal. The Canary Islands will start again as of July 1, as well.

Austria: The first flight of TUI Austria will take off from Vienna on July 3, heading to Crete. In July, 60 weekly departures are scheduled with a focus on the Greek islands.

Switzerland: TUI Suisse restarted its operation already on June 18, with the first flight from Zurich to Faro and on June 29 to Larnaca. In the following weeks, departures are scheduled with a focus on the Balearic Islands, Greece and the Canary Islands.

Poland: TUI Poland is on track to start operations to Majorca and Crete as of July 1 and will then quickly add Bulgaria and the Greek Islands to its portfolio. As the first market within TUI, TUI Poland has moved its entire customer service to digital, providing all guests a fully digital 24/7 support via the app.

UK and Ireland: The second-largest market of TUI, UK and Ireland, restarts its operations as of July 11, with the first flight(s) departing from London-Gatwick to Ibiza and Birmingham to Palma. It will operate 44 flights a week to eight destinations between 11 and 24 July and will increase to 19 destinations from 25 July, ramping up its short and mid-haul flying further as of August.

Sweden: Sweden opens its borders four leisure travel on June 30. A few days later, the first Swedes will fly to Rhodes on TUI flights. In the following weeks, the regular business to Schengen countries will restart, with most holidaymakers traditionally choosing to travel to Spain and Greece.

Norway: The Norwegian government has outlined that they plan to open their borders for its citizens to many Schengen countries on July 15. TUI anticipates that the first Norwegian TUI guests will depart Oslo Gardermoen airport in the same week to Crete.

Denmark: The country's borders have opened to most European countries on 27 June 2020. In the second week of July, the first flight with Danish guests will take off again from Copenhagen to Crete. Denmark will then start offering flights again to countries like Spain and Cyprus following consumer demand.

Finland: Finland is lifting travel bans for a growing number of European countries from July 13 onward. Customer demand for summer travel is high. The first flight from Helsinki to Crete will have wheels up during week 29 with weekly flights to Crete and Rhodes after.

Belgium: On June 20, TUI fly Belgium operated its first flight from Brussels to Dubrovnik. From July 1 on, the Belgian tour operator will provide the programme to Spain and Greece. TUI fly Belgium will gradually increase its operations. As from July 24, the company will fully operate its programme with 219 weekly flights to 72 destinations.

Netherlands: TUI Netherlands will operate again as of July 1, with the first flight routed from Amsterdam to Majorca, followed by flights to Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Ibiza, and several Greek Islands later that week. From mid-July on, flights to Cyprus and Bulgaria are planned. The schedule for the summer will then increase to more than 200 flights to 30 destinations. On July 2, the first long-haul flight of TUI fly Netherlands after the lockdown will take off to the Netherlands Antilles' island of Curaçao, followed by additional flights to Bonaire and Aruba in the week after.

France: TUI France will focus on its core club brands, 'Club Marmara' and 'Club Lookéa' and its core tour brand, 'Nouvelles Frontières'. About forty clubs will open doors as of July 1, in France, Greece, Spain and Italy. The main summer season in France starts between July and August with the reopening of more than 50% of its core club brands' offer.

In the coming weeks, all markets are gradually increasing their volumes according to the demand and the growing number of destinations being accessible.

To ensure the health and safety of its customers, TUI has introduced a comprehensive set of measures and protocols, including a 10-point plan for its hotels, and is working closely together with its partners, such as airlines, airports, hotels and the relevant authorities and governments in the destinations.

Martin Riecken
Head of Corporate Communications
Contact details
+49 (0) 511 566 6020
close

Disclaimer

TUI AG published this content on 28 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2020 11:08:05 UTC
