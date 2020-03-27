TUI : receives commitment of the German Federal Government for a KfW loan in the amount of ? 1.8 billion

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Financing

TUI AG receives commitment of the German Federal Government for a KfW loan in the amount of € 1.8 billion



27-March-2020 / 17:35 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TUI AG receives commitment of the German Federal Government for a KfW loan in the amount of ? 1.8 billion



Hanover, 27.03.2020. TUI AG has today received commitment of the German Federal Government for a ?1.8 billion KfW loan to increase TUI's existing ?1.75 billion credit agreement ("Revolving Credit Facility"). The KfW loan is subject to the approval of the banking consortium in regards to the necessary amendments of the Revolving Credit Facility. Thereby, TUI would have currently cash and available facilities of ?3.1 billion. TUI decided to apply for the KfW loan to soften the unprecedented effects of the COVID 19 pandemic until normal business operations can be resumed.



One of the conditions of the KfW loan is that TUI de facto waives dividend payments for the term of the credit line.



TUI's Executive Board is continuously evaluating the impact on our operations from the development of the COVID 19 pandemic and is implementing a variety of actions to support our customers, colleagues and stakeholders. The health and safety of our customers and employees remain our top priority during these exceptional times.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains a number of statements related to the future development of TUI. These statements are based both on assumptions and estimates. Although we are convinced that these future-related statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee them, for our assumptions involve risks and uncertainties which may give rise to situations in which the actual results differ substantially from the expected ones. The potential reasons for such differences include market fluctuations, the development of world market fluctuations, the development of world market commodity prices, the development of exchange rates or fundamental changes in the economic environment. TUI does not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement.

