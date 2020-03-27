Log in
TUI : receives commitment of the German Federal Government for a KfW loan in the amount of ? 1.8 billion

03/27/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TUI AG / Key word(s): Financing
TUI AG receives commitment of the German Federal Government for a KfW loan in the amount of ? 1.8 billion

27-March-2020 / 17:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TUI AG receives commitment of the German Federal Government for a KfW loan in the amount of ? 1.8 billion

Hanover, 27.03.2020. TUI AG has today received commitment of the German Federal Government for a ?1.8 billion KfW loan to increase TUI's existing ?1.75 billion credit agreement ("Revolving Credit Facility"). The KfW loan is subject to the approval of the banking consortium in regards to the necessary amendments of the Revolving Credit Facility. Thereby, TUI would have currently cash and available facilities of ?3.1 billion. TUI decided to apply for the KfW loan to soften the unprecedented effects of the COVID 19 pandemic until normal business operations can be resumed.    

One of the conditions of the KfW loan is that TUI de facto waives dividend payments for the term of the credit line.

TUI's Executive Board is continuously evaluating the impact on our operations from the development of the COVID 19 pandemic and is implementing a variety of actions to support our customers, colleagues and stakeholders. The health and safety of our customers and employees remain our top priority during these exceptional times.



ANALYST & INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Mathias Kiep, Group Director Investor Relations
and Corporate Finance
Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 925/
+49 (0)511 566 1425    
   
Nicola Gehrt, Director, Head of Group Investor Relations Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1435

Contacts for Analysts and Investors in UK, Ireland and Americas
Hazel Chung, Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 823
Corvin Martens, Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +49 (0)170 566 2321

Contacts for Analysts and Investors in Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia
Ina Klose, Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1318

Media		  
Kuzey Alexander Esener, Head of Media Relations Tel: + 49 (0)511 566 6024
 


FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This announcement contains a number of statements related to the future development of TUI. These statements are based both on assumptions and estimates. Although we are convinced that these future-related statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee them, for our assumptions involve risks and uncertainties which may give rise to situations in which the actual results differ substantially from the expected ones. The potential reasons for such differences include market fluctuations, the development of world market fluctuations, the development of world market commodity prices, the development of exchange rates or fundamental changes in the economic environment. TUI does not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement.
 

27-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TUI AG
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4
30625 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)511 566-1425
Fax: +49 (0)511 566-1096
E-mail: Investor.Relations@tui.com
Internet: www.tuigroup.com
ISIN: DE000TUAG000
WKN: TUAG00
Listed: Regulated Market in Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
EQS News ID: 1009003

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1009003  27-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1009003&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
