TUI : to resume vacation flights from end-June - Rheinische Post

Travel group TUI is planning to resume flights to main holiday destinations in Europe by the end of June, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

"We are planning to start flying again from end June, in time for summer vacation," Fritz Joussen told Rheinische Post. He said the Spanish island of Mallorca, a favourite destination for German travellers, would be likely to be the first destination.

"We want to resume flight traffic to Mallorca from mid-to-end June. Austria, Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Bulgaria are also well-prepared," Joussen told the paper.

Earlier this month, TUI, the world's largest tourism group, said it would cut 8,000 jobs and look to shed 30% of its costs as it gears up for a July restart to European tourism.

