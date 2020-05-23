Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TUI AG    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TUI : to resume vacation flights from end-June - Rheinische Post

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/23/2020 | 11:16am BST
A closed counter of the German travel company TUI is seen at the Helmut-Schmidt-Airport during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID19), in Hamburg

Travel group TUI is planning to resume flights to main holiday destinations in Europe by the end of June, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

"We are planning to start flying again from end June, in time for summer vacation," Fritz Joussen told Rheinische Post. He said the Spanish island of Mallorca, a favourite destination for German travellers, would be likely to be the first destination.

"We want to resume flight traffic to Mallorca from mid-to-end June. Austria, Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Bulgaria are also well-prepared," Joussen told the paper.

Earlier this month, TUI, the world's largest tourism group, said it would cut 8,000 jobs and look to shed 30% of its costs as it gears up for a July restart to European tourism.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz. Editing by Jane Merriman)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TUI AG
11:16aTUI : to resume vacation flights from end-June - Rheinische Post
RE
05/19TUI : First TUI hotels in Germany reopen
AQ
05/19TUI : RIU opens the Riu Plaza Berlin and the Riu Plaza Guadalajara hotels
PU
05/19TUI : Goldman Sachs remains a Sell rating
MD
05/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally After Worst Week in Almost Two Mo..
DJ
05/18WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rally After Worst Week in Almost Two Mo..
DJ
05/18U.S. Stock Futures Rally After Worst Week in Almost Two Months
DJ
05/18U.S. Stock Futures Rally After Worst Week in Almost Two Months
DJ
05/18U.S. Stock Futures Rally After Worst Week in Almost Two Months
DJ
05/18U.S. Stock Futures Rally After Worst Week in Almost Two Months
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 11 251 M
EBIT 2020 -1 242 M
Net income 2020 -1 353 M
Debt 2020 4 877 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,73x
P/E ratio 2021 6,85x
EV / Sales2020 0,61x
EV / Sales2021 0,29x
Capitalization 1 993 M
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,27 €
Last Close Price 3,38 €
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target -3,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Birgit Conix CFO & Member-Executive Board
Peter James Long Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Barczewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUI AG-70.32%2 171
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-23.31%1 600
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-73.35%976
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-42.54%838
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-43.97%802
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED-27.54%714
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group