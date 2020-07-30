Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  TUI AG    TUI1   DE000TUAG000

TUI AG

(TUI1)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Travel company TUI to shut 166 stores in UK and Ireland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 07:55am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Stoke-on-Trent

Travel company TUI said it will shut 166 stores in the UK and Ireland in response to the downturn in travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic, in a move which will lead to more losses in the battered sector.

COVID-19 has wiped out holidays abroad for Europeans for months, and now the threat of a second wave of infections and new restrictions on travel during the usually lucrative summer season are causing more pain in a sector where balance sheets are already strained.

TUI's UK unit was forced to cancel thousands of holidays earlier this week when Britain advised against travel to Spain, bringing back a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals just weeks after saying travel there was safe.

The company said on Thursday the closure of the 166 stores in the UK and Ireland would still leave it with 350 stores in those geographies, but made sense when 70% of TUI's UK bookings were made online.

The closures would affect 900 employees but the company would try to move 70% of those staff into new homeworking sales and service jobs, meaning about 270 jobs were at risk.

Germany-headquartered TUI said in May it needed to cut 8,000 jobs and shed 30% of its costs to prepare for a tourism market which would be smaller for some years.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TUI AG
07:55aTravel company TUI to shut 166 stores in UK and Ireland
RE
05:47aTravel company TUI to shut 166 stores in UK and Ireland
RE
07/29DART : TUI UK cancels holidays to Spanish islands as Spain braces for tourism hi..
RE
07/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Visa, Pfizer, McDonald’s
07/27TUI : UK airports call on Britain to exclude Spanish islands from quarantine pol..
RE
07/27Covid-19 Cases Surge in Spain, Threatening Tourism Recovery
DJ
07/27London stocks slide as Spain quarantine hits airlines
RE
07/27Travel stocks drag Europe lower after UK's quarantine move on Spain
RE
07/27TUI : Directorate Change
PU
07/27TUI AG : Directorate change
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 796 M 13 853 M 13 853 M
Net income 2020 -1 740 M -2 043 M -2 043 M
Net Debt 2020 4 728 M 5 553 M 5 553 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,33x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 106 M 2 479 M 2 474 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 53 525
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart TUI AG
Duration : Period :
TUI AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUI AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,22 €
Last Close Price 3,58 €
Spread / Highest target 67,8%
Spread / Average Target -9,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Zetsche Chairman-Supervisory Board
Birgit Conix CFO & Member-Executive Board
Peter James Long Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Barczewski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUI AG-68.63%2 479
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-25.44%1 592
EVENT HOSPITALITY & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED-44.26%876
CHINA TRAVEL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT HONG KONG LIMITED-17.39%814
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC-81.27%730
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-57.07%687
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group