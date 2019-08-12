Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Irish Stock Exchange  >  Tullow Oil    TQW   GB0001500809

TULLOW OIL

(TQW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tullow Oil: Drilling Offshore Guyana Reveals Oil Beyond Original Forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 02:37am EDT

By Carlo Martuscelli

Tullow Oil said Monday that drilling at the Orinduik license offshore Guyana had revealed oil reserves that exceeded original expectations.

The company said its Jethro-1 exploration well had encountered 55 meters of net oil pay--allowing for a estimate of recoverable oil resource beyond pre-drill forecasts. A pay is a section of a reservoir that contains economically viable recoverable oil or gas.

Data from the drilling will be evaluated to determine appropriate appraisal activity, it said.

The discovery helps de-risk other prospects on the license, including the shallower Upper Tertiary Joe prospect which is scheduled for drilling later on in August, the energy company said.

Tullow, through its fully-owned subsidiary Tullow Guyana BV, is the block operator and holds a 60% stake in the license. Total E&P Guyana BV owns a 25% interest, with the remaining 15% being held by Eco(Atlantic) Guyana Inc, a subsidiary of Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. (EOG.V).

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD -0.87% 1.14 Delayed Quote.62.86%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.14% 58.26 Delayed Quote.6.06%
TULLOW OIL -0.14% 179.1 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TULLOW OIL -4.98% 1.9945 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
WTI -0.06% 54.23 Delayed Quote.15.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TULLOW OIL
02:37aTULLOW OIL : Drilling Offshore Guyana Reveals Oil Beyond Original Forecasts
DJ
02:21aTULLOW OIL : Jethro-1 oil discovery
PU
07/31TULLOW OIL : GUYANA-ENERGY-Guyana studying new agreement between Qatar and Frenc..
AQ
07/30TULLOW OIL : Qatar Petroleum signs agreement to enter exploration blocks in Guya..
AQ
07/29TULLOW OIL : QATAR-ENERGY-Qatar to acquire a stake gas blocks offshore Guyana.
AQ
07/25TULLOW OIL : 2019 Half Year Results
AQ
07/24TULLOW OIL : decides $33 million interim payout, revises output down
RE
07/24TULLOW OIL : 1st Half Net Profit Rose 91%; Cuts Fiscal Year Production Guidance
DJ
07/10TULLOW OIL : Free Health Screening in Coastal Communities in Western Region, Gha..
PU
07/09TULLOW OIL : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 007 M
EBIT 2019 797 M
Net income 2019 249 M
Debt 2019 2 597 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 2,46x
EV / Sales2020 2,11x
Capitalization 2 340 M
Chart TULLOW OIL
Duration : Period :
Tullow Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TULLOW OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 185,78  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul McDade Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dorothy Carrington Thompson Chairman
Sandy Stash EVP-Safety, Operations, Engineering & External
George Leslie Wood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angus Murray McCoss Executive Director & Exploration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TULLOW OIL-0.28%3 038
CNOOC LTD-3.13%67 061
CONOCOPHILLIPS-13.38%59 959
EOG RESOURCES INC.-8.99%46 063
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-23.22%42 157
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD-4.25%28 960
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group