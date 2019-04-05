Tullow Oil : Dividend Information - Replacement

Dividend Information - Replacement

Tullow Oil PLC

05 April 2019

5 April 2019

Tullow Oil plc

(the "Company")

DIVIDEND INFORMATION ‐ REPLACEMENT

The following amendment has been made to the 'Dividend Information ‐ Replacement' announcement released on 3 April 2019 at 1436 under RNS No. 0286V.

The previous announcement transposed currency symbols and rates for £, $, € and GH₵.

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

Further to the 2018 Full Year Results announcement made on 13 February 2019, the Company announces the following additional information relating to the proposed final dividend of 4.8 US cents per share. Payment of the dividend remains subject to shareholder consent at the Company's Annual General Meeting, to be held on 25 April 2019.

CURRENCY

UK, Eurozone & Ghana

Tullow ordinary shareholders with registered addresses in the UK will receive payment of their dividend in pounds Sterling. Those with registered addresses in European countries which have adopted the Euro will receive payment of their dividend in Euros.

Those holding through the Ghana Stock Exchange will receive payment of their dividend in Ghanaian Cedi. The relevant exchange rate used to determine the payment of dividends was the relevant World Market Reuters rate on 12 February 2019:

∙$1 : £0.77619

∙$1 : €0.88500

∙$1 : GH₵5.18500

Other countries

Shareholders with registered addresses in all other countries will be paid in pounds Sterling. Most overseas shareholders may be eligible to sign up for the global payments service which allows dividends to be paid directly into a shareholder's bank account in their local currency

DIVIDEND PAYMENT TIMETABLE

∙Announcement Date: 13 February 2019

∙Ex‐Dividend Date for shareholders on the Ghana share register: 3 April 2019

∙Ex‐Dividend Date for shareholders on the UK and Irish share registers: 4 April 2019

∙Record Date: 5 April 2019

∙Tullow Oil plc Annual General Meeting: 25 April 2019

∙Payment Date: 10 May 2019

DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN

The Company offers a Dividend reinvestment plan ('DRIP') that gives shareholders on the UK share register the opportunity to use their cash dividends to buy Tullow Oil plc shares in the market. Information relating to the DRIP, including how to participate, was posted to shareholders on UK share register on 22 March 2019.