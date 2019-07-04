Log in
TULLOW OIL

(TLW)
Tullow Oil : Euronext Dublin Market Notice

07/04/2019

Euronext Dublin Market Notice

Released : 04.07.2019 07:00

RNS Number : 2547E

Euronext Dublin

04 July 2019

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Admission Notice

TULLOW OIL PLC

LOCATION:

Dublin

DATE:

04th July 2019

MARKET:

Euronext Dublin

ADMISSION NOTICE

Euronext Dublin approves the admission of the undermentioned securities to listing on the Official List and trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin.

TULLOW OIL PLC

16,000,000 Ordinary Shares GBP 0.10

GB0001500809

Equity

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided "as is" based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris and Euronext UK Markets, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris and London markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at https://www.euronext.com/terms‐use.

© 2019 Euronext N.V. ‐ All rights reserved

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

ISEZLLFBKDFXBBZ

Disclaimer

Tullow Oil plc published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 06:47:09 UTC
Financials ()
Sales 2019 2 079 M
EBIT 2019 850 M
Net income 2019 337 M
Debt 2019 2 490 M
Yield 2019 3,58%
P/E ratio 2019 8,88x
P/E ratio 2020 7,75x
EV / Sales2019 2,60x
EV / Sales2020 2,30x
Capitalization 2 908 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 3,24  $
Last Close Price 2,07  
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 56,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul McDade Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dorothy Carrington Thompson Chairman
Sandy Stash EVP-Safety, Operations, Engineering & External
George Leslie Wood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angus Murray McCoss Executive Director & Exploration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TULLOW OIL15.69%0
CNOOC LTD10.53%77 947
CONOCOPHILLIPS-2.97%67 924
EOG RESOURCES INC.-0.01%50 813
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-20.53%36 502
ANADARKO PETROLEUM61.84%35 645
