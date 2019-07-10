Tullow Oil : Free Health Screening in Coastal Communities in Western Region, Ghana

Tullow Ghana and JV Partners hold free health screening exercise in Western Region, Ghana.

Tullow Ghana and the Joint Venture (JV) Partners have held a free health screening exercise in coastal communities in the Western Region, Ghana, benefitting close to 2000 fishermen and community members within six major fishing communities in our Area of Influence (AOI). Communities benefitting include Dixcove in the Ahanta-West District, Axim in the Nzema East District, Ankobra and Asanta in the Ellembelle District, Half-Assini in the Jomoro District, Shama in the Shama District and Ngyiresia in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.

The programme was supported by 120 health officers and specialists from the Municipal and District Health Directorates along the coastal communities and provided screening in retro screening (HIV/AIDS - first response and confirmation test), tuberculosis (TB), blood pressure (hypertension), diabetes (random blood sugar test), body mass index (BMI), breast and cervical cancer checks, eye tests and family planning education. Free eye surgery was also provided for a selected number of people whose eye conditions needed critical attention.

The health screening exercise was led by the Tullow Ghana social performance team in collaboration with the Western Regional Ghana National Canoe and Fishermen Council (GNCFC-WR), and was supported by the Ghana Marine Police, Ghana Navy, Fisheries Commission and the Western Regional Health Directorate. The District Director of Health in Shama, Dr Osei Assibey, who led the team of medical officers for the exercise in the Shama District, encouraged the JV Partners to make this initiative a quarterly or bi-yearly program.

The six-day exercise was also used to update fishermen on activities offshore, especially the ongoing TEN 4D seismic survey. The need to observe safety at the restricted zones, particularly within the seismic area, was emphasised and the GNCFC-WR also used the opportunity to sensitize the fishermen on post closed season behaviours.

The Paramount Chief of Lower Dixcove Traditional Council, Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX, commended the JV Partners for the initiative.