Tullow Oil : Jethro-1 oil discovery

08/12/2019 | 02:21am EDT

Published on: 12 August 2019

Tullow Oil plc (Tullow) announces the results of its Jethro-1 exploration well, drilled on the Orinduik licence offshore Guyana by its wholly owned subsidiary Tullow Guyana B.V.

The Jethro-1 was drilled by the Stena Forth drillship to a Total Depth of 4,400m metres in approximately 1,350 metres of water. Evaluation of logging data confirms that Jethro-1 is the first discovery on the Orinduik licence and comprises high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs of Lower Tertiary age. The well encountered 55m of net oil pay which supports a recoverable oil resource estimate which exceeds Tullow's pre-drill forecast. Tullow will now evaluate the data from the Jethro discovery and determine appropriate appraisal activity.

This discovery significantly de-risks other Tertiary age prospects on the Orinduik licence, including the shallower Upper Tertiary Joe prospect which will commence drilling later this month following the conclusion of operations at the Jethro-1 well. The non-operated Carapa 1 well will be drilled, later this year, on the adjacent Kanuku licence to test the Cretaceous oil play.

Tullow Guyana B.V. is the operator of the Orinduik block with a 60% stake. Total E&P Guyana B.V. holds 25% with the remaining 15% being held by Eco(Atlantic) Guyana Inc.

'This substantial and high value oil discovery in Guyana is an outcome of the significant technical and commercial focus which has underpinned the reset of our exploration portfolio. It is an excellent start to our drilling campaign in the highly prolific Guyana oil province. We look forward to drilling both the Joe and Carapa prospects in our 2019 drilling campaign and the material follow-up exploration potential in both the Orinduik and Kanuku licences.'

----------

Tullow will host a conference call at 9:00am UK time today to talk about the result with accompanying slides that will be available to download from our website here. See call details below.

Conference call details:

Conference ID: 4766305

From the UK: 0800 3767922
Outside of the UK: +44 (0) 2071 928000

Disclaimer

Tullow Oil plc published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 06:20:07 UTC
