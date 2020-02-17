Log in
TULLOW OIL    TLW   GB0001500809

TULLOW OIL

(TLW)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/17 04:41:13 am
42.99 GBp   -4.97%
03:14aTULLOW OIL : Marina-1 well result
PU
02:09aTULLOW OIL : Marina-1 Well Update
PU
02/11Total Chief dismisses Tullow Oil takeover idea
RE
Tullow Oil : Marina-1 well result

02/17/2020 | 03:14am EST

Published on: 17 February 2020

Result of the Marina-1 exploration well drilled offshore Peru.

Tullow Oil plc (Tullow) announces that the Marina-1 exploration well, drilled on Z-38 licence offshore Peru, has reached Total Depth and has not encountered significant hydrocarbons. The well tested the La Cruz and Mal Pelo formations where minor gas shows were encountered however there were no indications of hydrocarbons in the primary targets in the Tumbes formation.

The Stena Forth drillship drilled the Marina-1 well to a Total Depth of 3,022 metres in 362 metres of water and the well will now be plugged and abandoned.

Karoon Energy is the operator of the Marina-1 well through its wholly owned subsidiary, KEI (Peru Z‐38) Sucursal del Peru and has a 40% operating equity interest. Tullow Oil holds a 35% interest with Pitkin Petroleum holding the remaining 25%.

Mark MacFarlane, Chief Operating Officer, commented today:

'This is the first ever well in the deep-water section of the under-explored Tumbes basin. We will now integrate the important well information with the seismic data that we are currently reprocessing and update our prospect inventory for blocks Z-38 and Z-64. Tullow is building an extensive exploration position in Peru and, while this result is not what we had hoped for, we remain positive about Peru's wider offshore exploration potential.'

Disclaimer

Tullow Oil plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 08:11:10 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 828 M
EBIT 2019 678 M
Net income 2019 -1 007 M
Debt 2019 2 880 M
Yield 2019 5,64%
P/E ratio 2019 -0,83x
P/E ratio 2020 8,13x
EV / Sales2019 2,03x
EV / Sales2020 2,20x
Capitalization 831 M
Chart TULLOW OIL
Duration : Period :
Tullow Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TULLOW OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 1,11  $
Last Close Price 0,59  $
Spread / Highest target 477%
Spread / Average Target 88,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dorothy Carrington Thompson Executive Chairman
Mark Stuart MacFarlane Chief Operating Officer
George Leslie Wood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sandy Stash EVP-Safety, Operations & Engineering
Stephen Charles Burrard Lucas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TULLOW OIL-29.31%830
CNOOC LIMITED-4.78%70 935
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.86%63 595
EOG RESOURCES INC.-10.55%43 586
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION0.95%37 162
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-7.29%34 764
