Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Tullow Oil    TLW   GB0001500809

TULLOW OIL (TLW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tullow Oil : PDMR SIP purchases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 07:44am EST

PDMR SIP purchases

Released : 09.01.2019 12:32

RNS Number : 6509M

Tullow Oil PLC

09 January 2019

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul McDade (CEO)

Les Wood (CFO)

Angus McCoss (Exploration Director)

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

As per 1(a)

b)

Initial notifications /Amendments

Initial notifications

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Tullow Oil plc

b)

LEI

2138003EYHWO75RKS857

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0001500809

b)

Nature of the transactions

Purchase of securities and receipt of awards of free shares under the HMRC Approved Share Incentive Plan at the end of an accumulation period for savings.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) £1.99

£0.00

Volume(s)

226 (Angus McCoss)

226 (Paul McDade)

226 (Les Wood)

226 (Angus McCoss)

226 (Paul McDade)

226 (Les Wood)

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

452 (Angus McCoss)

452 (Paul McDade)

452 (Les Wood)

£449.99 (Angus McCoss) £449.99 (Paul McDade)

£449.99 (Les Wood)

e)

Date of the transactions

07.01.2019

f)

Place of the transactions

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer of issuer responsible for making notification: Adam Holland Date of notification: 09.01.2019

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

DSHSSUFEUFUSEEF

Disclaimer

Tullow Oil plc published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 12:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TULLOW OIL
07:44aTULLOW OIL : PDMR SIP purchases
PU
01/02EUROPE MARKETS: European Markets In The Red As Asian Declines, Gloomy Investm..
DJ
2018TULLOW OIL : Government okays Tullow's sale after Shs600b tax bargain
AQ
2018Tullow Receives Conditional Approval for Uganda Oil Fields Divestment
DJ
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil slide and growth worries smother FTSE 100 while mid-..
RE
2018LONDON MARKETS: Attention Returns To Brexit Turmoil, Leaving London Stocks In..
DJ
2018EUROPE MARKETS: Italy Stocks Stand Out In Europe, Where ECB Grabs The Spotlig..
DJ
2018TULLOW OIL : Seeking Partners to Acquire New Block
AQ
2018LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil helps FTSE 100 end turbulent week firmer, but Brexit..
RE
2018TULLOW OIL : UK's Tullow oil seeking partners in bid for additional Ghana block
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 152 M
EBIT 2018 895 M
Net income 2018 337 M
Debt 2018 2 795 M
Yield 2018 0,17%
P/E ratio 2018 9,58
P/E ratio 2019 8,30
EV / Sales 2018 2,95x
EV / Sales 2019 2,55x
Capitalization 3 544 M
Chart TULLOW OIL
Duration : Period :
Tullow Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TULLOW OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,26 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul McDade Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Dorothy Carrington Thompson Chairman
Sandy Stash EVP-Safety, Operations, Engineering & External
George Leslie Wood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angus Murray McCoss Executive Director & Exploration Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TULLOW OIL11.14%3 544
CONOCOPHILLIPS3.16%73 069
CNOOC LTD2.30%71 016
EOG RESOURCES9.53%54 807
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION5.05%48 684
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD4.83%31 348
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.