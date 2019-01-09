Tullow Oil : PDMR SIP purchases

PDMR SIP purchases

Released : 09.01.2019 12:32

RNS Number : 6509M

Tullow Oil PLC

09 January 2019

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul McDade (CEO) Les Wood (CFO) Angus McCoss (Exploration Director) 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status As per 1(a) b) Initial notifications /Amendments Initial notifications 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Tullow Oil plc b) LEI 2138003EYHWO75RKS857 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each GB0001500809 b) Nature of the transactions Purchase of securities and receipt of awards of free shares under the HMRC Approved Share Incentive Plan at the end of an accumulation period for savings. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) £1.99 £0.00 Volume(s) 226 (Angus McCoss) 226 (Paul McDade) 226 (Les Wood) 226 (Angus McCoss) 226 (Paul McDade) 226 (Les Wood) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 452 (Angus McCoss) 452 (Paul McDade) 452 (Les Wood) £449.99 (Angus McCoss) £449.99 (Paul McDade) £449.99 (Les Wood) e) Date of the transactions 07.01.2019 f) Place of the transactions London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer of issuer responsible for making notification: Adam Holland Date of notification: 09.01.2019

