TULLOW OIL    TLW   GB0001500809

TULLOW OIL

(TLW)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/13 11:35:29 am
222.3 GBp   +2.11%
TULLOW OIL : Joe-1 oil discovery
PU
Tullow Oil, Partners Strike Oil at Second Well Offshore Guyana
DJ
09/10TULLOW OIL : Magufuli Tells Museveni Not To Be Too Greedy With Oil
AQ
Tullow Oil, Partners Strike Oil at Second Well Offshore Guyana

09/16/2019 | 02:36am EDT

By Oliver Griffin

Tullow Oil on Monday said that it made its second discovery offshore Guyana after successful drilling at the Joe-1 exploration well.

The oil-and-gas company said evaluation of logging and sampling data has confirmed that Joe-1 encountered 14 meters of net oil pay in high-quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs.

The discovery de-risks the petroleum system that Tullow and its partners are targeting in the west of the Orinduik block.

In August, Tullow said its Jethro-1 exploration well, also located on the Orinduik block, had encountered 55 meters of net oil pay. A pay is a section of a reservoir that contains economically viable recoverable oil or gas.

Tullow is the operator of the Orinduik block via its wholly owned subsidiary Tullow Guyana B.V. and holds a 60% stake. A subsidiary of Total holds a 25% stake, while the remaining 15% is held by Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. (EOG.V).

The company said it and its partners will now evaluate data from the Joe-1 and Jethro-1 discoveries. It also said it will await the outcome of the Carapa well, which it doesn't operate and where it holds a 37.5% stake, on the Kanuku license offshore Guyana.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

ChangeLast1st jan.
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD 1.09% 2.78 Delayed Quote.297.14%
TOTAL 0.15% 46.65 Real-time Quote.1.02%
TULLOW OIL 2.11% 222.3 Delayed Quote.24.12%
WTI 9.00% 59.81 Delayed Quote.23.74%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 982 M
EBIT 2019 783 M
Net income 2019 237 M
Debt 2019 2 759 M
Yield 2019 2,74%
P/E ratio 2019 17,5x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,36x
EV / Sales2020 2,91x
Capitalization 3 903 M
