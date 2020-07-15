Log in
Tullow Oil : Shareholder Aproval

07/15/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

For further information contact:

Tullow Oil plc
(London) 		Murray Consultants
(Dublin)
IR: Chris Perry, Nicola Rogers, Matt Evans
Media: George Cazenove 		(+353 1 498 0300)
Pat Walsh
Joe Heron

Notes to Editors

Tullow Oil plc

Tullow is a leading independent oil & gas, exploration and production group, quoted on the London, Irish and Ghanaian stock exchanges (symbol: TLW). The Group has interests in over 70 exploration and production licences across 15 countries in Africa and South America.

Follow Tullow on:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/TullowOilplc
YouTube: www.youtube.com/TullowOilplc
Facebook: www.facebook.com/TullowOilplc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/Tullow-Oil
Website: www.Tullowoil.com

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT AND NOT A CIRCULAR OR PROSPECTUS OR EQUIVALENT DOCUMENT AND PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION ON THE BASIS OF ITS CONTENTS. NOTHING IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONSTITUTES AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION. SHAREHOLDERS ARE ADVISED TO CAREFULLY READ THE CIRCULAR.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IN JURISDICTIONS OTHER THAN THE UNITED KINGDOM, IRELAND AND GHANA MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THEREFORE PERSONS INTO WHOSE POSSESSION THIS ANNOUNCEMENT COMES SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT, AND OBSERVE, SUCH RESTRICTIONS. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THE RESTRICTIONS MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE SECURITIES LAWS OF ANY SUCH JURISDICTION.

This announcement and the Circular include statements that are, or may deemed to be, 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the securities laws of certain jurisdictions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as 'anticipate', 'expect', 'suggests', 'plan', 'believe', 'intend', 'estimates', 'targets', 'projects', 'should', 'could', 'would', 'may', 'will', 'forecast' and other similar expressions or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this announcement and the Circular and include statements regarding Tullow's or the Tullow directors' plans, estimates, intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Transaction, Tullow's exploration and development plans and the timing and cost thereof, future production levels and volumes, future operating cost levels, the grant and timing of future governmental or commercial or joint venture partner approvals or consents, future portfolio management plans, the Group's liquidity, financing costs and reserve base redeterminations, the timing, outcome and potential scope of liability in any litigation, proceedings or other disputes and Tullow's business, financial condition, results of operations and/or prospects and/or the industry in which the Group operates more generally.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the Group's actual business, financial condition, results of operations and/or prospects and/or the development of the industry in which it operates, may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement and the Circular. In addition, even if the Group's business, financial condition, results of operations and/or prospects and/or the development of the industry in which it operates, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement and the Circular, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Disclaimer

Tullow Oil plc published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2020 19:00:00 UTC
