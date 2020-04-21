Log in
TULLOW OIL

TULLOW OIL

(TLW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 04/21 03:18:25 am
15.713 GBp   -9.57%
03:04aTullow Oil appoints Delonex chief Dhir as CEO
RE
02:11aTULLOW OIL : Appointment of Rahul Dhir as CEO of Tullow Oil plc
PU
04/03TULLOW OIL : Business Update
AQ
Tullow Oil appoints Delonex chief Dhir as CEO

04/21/2020 | 03:04am EDT

Tullow Oil said on Tuesday it had appointed Rahul Dhir, who currently leads smaller Africa-focused oil and gas producer Delonex, as chief executive.

Rahul will take the helm at Tullow at a time when it is slashing its headcount by a third and trying to raise $1 billion from selling at least part of its East African assets amid a pandemic that has slashed oil demand and prices. [O/R]

Tullow shares listed on the London Stock Exchange's main market have plunged about 93% since April 2019, shrinking its market capitalisation to around 250 million pounds while its debt stands at $2.8 billion.

Dhir, a petroleum engineer who has also worked at Cairn India and banks Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch, will take over on July 1, Tullow said.

Tullow has been under the interim leadership of Executive Chairman Dorothy Thompson since previous CEO Paul McDade resigned in December after the group failed to hit production targets at flagship fields in Ghana.

The company has also suffered from delays in getting its Kenyan and Ugandan projects onstream and lower-than-hoped-for oil quality in Guyana.

"The company has high-quality assets and great people. It also has a unique position in Africa... I am looking forward to working with the team and the Board to re-build an exceptional business," Dhir said in a statement.

Delonex is active in Ethiopia, Kenya and Chad, according to its website.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Andrew Heavens and Jason Neely)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 356 M
EBIT 2020 244 M
Net income 2020 -12,8 M
Debt 2020 2 681 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -31,5x
P/E ratio 2021 -5,56x
EV / Sales2020 2,22x
EV / Sales2021 2,11x
Capitalization 324 M
Managers
NameTitle
Dorothy Carrington Thompson Executive Chairman
Mark Stuart MacFarlane Chief Operating Officer
George Leslie Wood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sandy Stash EVP-Safety, Operations & Engineering
Stephen Charles Burrard Lucas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TULLOW OIL-72.47%324
CNOOC LIMITED-0.71%48 331
CONOCOPHILLIPS-46.84%37 970
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-50.85%24 353
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-55.38%15 759
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD0.43%12 784
Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group