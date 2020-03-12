Log in
TULLOW OIL

TULLOW OIL

(TLW)
  Report
News 


Tullow Oil expects 2020 cash flow of up to $75 million at $50/bbl

03/12/2020 | 03:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Worker walks at a Tullow Oil explorational drilling site in Lokichar

Africa-focused Tullow Oil expects its free cash flow to slide to $50 million to $75 million this year at an oil price of $50 a barrel, and to break even at prices of $45 a barrel, it said on Thursday.

Free cash flow at the group had already fallen last year to $355 million from $411 million in 2018.

Tullow said it would slash its investment budget by about a third to $350 million this year and cut its exploration spending, historically the focus of the group, by almost half to $75 million. That will be weighted towards its fields in Ghana.

The firm, which is also shrinking its workforce by about a third, said it has drawn up a final shortlist of candidates to replace Paul McDade, who resigned in December.

Tullow, whose shares have shed around 90% of their value in the past six months, said it aims to cut its general and administrative budget by around $200 million over the next three years.

Its debt stood at around $2.8 billion at the end of last year, compared with a market capitalisation of $305 million as of Wednesday. The company, which has put part of its Kenyan assets on the market, aims to raise $1 billion in asset sales.

The group last month said it planned to cut a third of its staff after the firm was hit by weak output in Ghana, delays in East Africa and lower-than-hoped-for oil quality in Guyana.

Oil prices have slumped in recent weeks due to the expected impact of the coronavirus on global growth, and the collapse of an agreement to cut oil output by major producers. [O/R]

Brent crude was trading at just below $34 a barrel early on Thursday, down from above $70 at its January highs.

Tullow has hedged around 45,000 barrels a day of its 2020 production with a floor price of $57.28 a barrel, and around 22,000 bpd of its 2021 output at a floor of $52.78 a barrel.

"The group expects debt capacity to be confirmed at circa $1.9 billion," it said.

"(Tullow) has determined that near-term oil price volatility has no material impact on debt capacity due to the significant downside protection provided by its hedge portfolio and the reduction in tax liabilities at lower oil prices."

By Shadia Nasralla

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 818 M
EBIT 2019 320 M
Net income 2019 -763 M
Debt 2019 2 806 M
Yield 2019 14,0%
P/E ratio 2019 -0,35x
P/E ratio 2020 4,16x
EV / Sales2019 1,72x
EV / Sales2020 1,98x
Capitalization 327 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 0,87  $
Last Close Price 0,23  $
Spread / Highest target 937%
Spread / Average Target 276%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dorothy Carrington Thompson Executive Chairman
Mark Stuart MacFarlane Chief Operating Officer
George Leslie Wood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sandy Stash EVP-Safety, Operations & Engineering
Stephen Charles Burrard Lucas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TULLOW OIL-71.69%329
CNOOC LIMITED0.00%51 997
CONOCOPHILLIPS-49.93%37 710
EOG RESOURCES INC.-53.61%24 213
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-47.48%18 916
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD-36.01%13 452
