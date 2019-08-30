Log in
Uganda Says New Tullow Farm-Out Deal Must Fulfill Tax Obligations

08/30/2019 | 02:40am EDT

By Nicholas Bariyo

KAMPALA Uganda--Tullow Oil's new sales process to reduce its stake in Uganda's Lake Albert oil project must fulfill the country's tax obligations, Uganda's energy and minerals ministry said Friday.

The UK-based energy company said Thursday that its plans to sell a stake in its project in Uganda, which produces 230,000 barrels of oil a day, to Total and CNOOC has been called off because it had been unable to reach certain agreements on taxes with Ugandan authorities. Tullow added that it plans to begin a new sales process to reduce its 33.33% stake in the assets.

But Ugandan authorities said tax obligations on the sale must be complied with, in accordance with Ugandan laws.

Uganda's latest stance could re-establish a standoff that has stalled the $900 million deal, initiated in 2017.

"We are ... confident that as Tullow moves to re-initiate a new sales process the joint-venture partners will remain committed to fulfilling their tax obligations," Robert Kasande, the ministry's permanent secretary, said in a statement. Mr.Kasande added that the government would continue working with the joint-venture partners to ensure the final investment decision on the projects is achieved at the earliest time, "in a manner that safeguards the country's interests and sovereignty."

Another standoff could potentially hamper the development of Uganda's already delayed oil fields, estimated to contain some 6 million barrels of crude.

Write to Nicholas Bariyo at Nicholas.bariyo@wsj.com

