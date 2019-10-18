Tungtex : INSIDE INFORMATION - TERMINATION OF MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING IN RELATION TO A POSSIBLE DISPOSAL

Log in
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TUNGTEX (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED

同 得 仕（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 00518)

INSIDE INFORMATION -

TERMINATION OF MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING

IN RELATION TO A POSSIBLE DISPOSAL

This announcement is made by Tungtex (Holdings) Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO") (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 11 July 2019, 26 August 2019, 9 September 2019 and 18 September 2019 respectively (the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcements.

The Board would like to announce that the Company has terminated the Second MOU by serving written notice to the Potential Purchaser on 18 October 2019. Notwithstanding the termination of the Second MOU, commercial negotiations between the Company and the Potential Purchaser in relation to the Possible Disposal are still ongoing.

The Company will make further announcement(s) in respect of the Possible Disposal as and when required under the Listing Rules.

The Possible Disposal may or may not proceed. Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

For and on behalf of the Board

Tungtex (Holdings) Company Limited

Martin Tung Hau Man

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Martin Tung Hau Man, Mr. Raymond Tung Wai Man and Mr. Billy Tung Chung Man; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Tony Chang Chung Kay, Mr. Robert Yau Ming Kim, Mr. Leslie Chang Shuk Chien and Mr. Kenneth Yuen Ki Lok.

Disclaimer

Tungtex (Holdings) Company Limited published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 09:53:05 UTC
