Tuniu : Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

08/28/2019 | 06:34am EDT

NANJING, China, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "During the quarter, we remain focused on improving our products, strengthening our supply chain and expanding our distribution channels. By newly launching innovative travel products while upgrading our existing selection, we are able to capture the diversified demands of Chinese travelers. Together with the utilization of centralized procurements across the company and development of our local tour operator service network, we will be able to improve our monetization capability."

Ms. Maria Yi Xin, Tuniu's Chief Financial Officer, said, "Our offline retail stores, social e-commerce, and S2B2C distribution continue to diversify our sales channel, making Tuniu's high quality products and services accessible to more customers across China. We expect these channels to make more meaningful contributions to our financials going forward. We will also increase the level of automation in order to improve the efficiency of our employees and the overall company."

Second Quarter 2019 Results

Net revenues were RMB520.3 million (US$75.81[1] million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.9% from the corresponding period in 2018.

  • Revenues from packaged tours were RMB429.5 million (US$62.6 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.9% from the corresponding period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in demand for travel to certain destinations.
  • Other revenues were RMB90.8 million (US$13.2 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7% from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to a rise in commission fees received from certain travel-related products.

Cost of revenues was RMB287.3 million (US$41.9 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7% from the corresponding period in 2018. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 55.2% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 52.3% in the corresponding period in 2018.

Gross profit was RMB233.0 million (US$33.9 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.1% from the corresponding period in 2018.

Operating expenses were RMB432.2 million (US$63.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.2% from the corresponding period in 2018. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB49.7 million (US$7.2 million) in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP2[2] operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, were RMB382.5 million (US$55.7 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.6%.

  • Research and product development expenses were RMB80.2 million (US$11.7 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB4.6 million (US$0.7 million), were RMB75.6 million (US$11.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1% from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in research and product development personnel related expenses.
  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB224.6 million (US$32.7 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.3%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB35.7 million (US$5.2 million), were RMB188.9 million (US$27.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 35.7% from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the expansion of our offline retail stores and our strengthened promotional campaigns on certain marketing channels.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB134.4 million (US$19.6 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB9.4 million (US$1.4 million), were RMB125.0 million (US$18.2 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.8% from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel related expenses.

Loss from operations was RMB199.2 million (US$29.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a loss from operations of RMB121.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB147.7 million (US$21.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019.

Net loss was RMB167.2 million (US$24.3 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of RMB82.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB115.6 million (US$16.8 million) in the second quarter of 2019.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB168.0 million (US$24.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB79.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB116.4 million (US17.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB2.0 billion (US$295.3 million). 

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.8650 on June 28, 2019 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.

[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019, Tuniu expects to generate RMB763.1 million to RMB801.3 million of net revenues, which represents 0% to 5% increase year-over-year. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.

Conference Call Information

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time, on August 28, 2019, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time, on August 28, 2019) to discuss the second quarter 2019 financial results.

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers:

US:

+1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong:

+852-301-84992

Mainland China:

4001-201203

International:

+1-412-902-4272

Conference ID: Tuniu 2Q 2019 Earnings Call

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference through September 4, 2019. The dial-in details are as follows:

US:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 10134396

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuniu.com.

About Tuniu

Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers  over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including over 3,000 professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, over 500 offline retail stores and 33 self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; the Company's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's structure, business and industry; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to cost of revenues, research and product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, operating expenses, loss from operations, net loss, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders-basic and diluted and net loss per ADS, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets is that share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets have been – and will continue to be – significant recurring expenses in the Company's business. You should not view non-GAAP results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under GAAP, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

China
Mary Chen
Investor Relations Director
Tuniu Corporation
Phone: +86-25-6960-9988
E-mail: ir@tuniu.com

 

(Financial Tables Follow)

 

Tuniu Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)



 December 31, 2018 


 June 30, 2019 


 June 30, 2019 


 RMB 


 RMB 


 US$ 







ASSETS






Current assets






       Cash and cash equivalents

560,356


361,914


52,719

       Restricted cash 

270,670


250,758


36,527

       Short-term investments

859,211


1,414,306


206,017

       Accounts receivable, net

347,547


458,172


66,740

       Amounts due from related parties

696,520


675,752


98,434

       Prepayments and other current assets  

1,673,584


1,564,558


227,903

Total current assets

4,407,888


4,725,460


688,340







Non-current assets






       Long-term investments

1,302,506


1,484,644


216,263

       Property and equipment, net

187,360


210,397


30,648

       Intangible assets, net

317,885


252,518


36,783

       Land use right, net

100,836


99,805


14,538

       Operating lease right-of-use assets, net*

-


170,455


24,830

       Goodwill

159,409


179,959


26,214

       Other non-current assets

81,039


85,035


12,387

Total non-current assets

2,149,035


2,482,813


361,663

Total assets

6,556,923


7,208,273


1,050,003







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities






       Short-term borrowings

49,312


83,628


12,182

       Accounts and notes payable 

1,305,610


1,796,340


261,666

       Amounts due to related parties

77,159


53,398


7,778

       Salary and welfare payable

104,480


89,526


13,041

       Taxes payable

23,316


6,971


1,015

       Advances from customers

1,058,946


1,214,681


176,938

       Operating lease liabilities, current*

-


86,694


12,628

       Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

483,832


600,253


87,437

Total current liabilities

3,102,655


3,931,491


572,685







Non-current liabilities






       Operating lease liabilities, non-current*

-


92,614


13,491

       Deferred tax liabilities

19,855


20,308


2,958

       Long-term borrowings

4,492


5,963


869

       Other non-current liabilities

16,069


10,308


1,502

Total non-current liabilities

40,416


129,193


18,820

Total liabilities

3,143,071


4,060,684


591,505







Mezzanine equity






Redeemable noncontrolling interests

69,319


71,854


10,467







Shareholders' equity






       Ordinary shares

249


249


36

       Less: Treasury stock

(304,535)


(311,435)


(45,366)

       Additional paid-in capital

9,061,979


9,094,445


1,324,755

       Accumulated other comprehensive income

284,079


286,447


41,726

       Accumulated deficit

(5,691,409)


(6,008,423)


(875,225)

Total Tuniu's shareholders' equity

3,350,363


3,061,283


445,926

Noncontrolling interests

(5,830)


14,452


2,105

Total Shareholders' equity

3,344,533


3,075,735


448,031

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

6,556,923


7,208,273


1,050,003







*On 1 January 2019, the Company adopted ASC 842, Leases and used the optional transition method to initially apply this new lease standard at the adoption date.
Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities were recognized on the Company's consolidated financial statements.

 

 

 

Tuniu Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)



 Quarter Ended 


 Quarter Ended 


 Quarter Ended 


 Quarter Ended 


 June 30, 2018 


 March 31, 2019 


 June 30, 2019 


 June 30, 2019 


 RMB 


 RMB 


 RMB 


 US$ 









Revenues








       Packaged tours

437,609


365,893


429,482


62,561

       Others

87,641


90,964


90,848


13,234

Net revenues

525,250


456,857


520,330


75,795

Cost of revenues

(274,475)


(206,019)


(287,330)


(41,854)

Gross profit

250,775


250,838


233,000


33,941









Operating expenses








       Research and product development

(77,044)


(80,016)


(80,197)


(11,682)

       Sales and marketing

(173,638)


(218,820)


(224,582)


(32,714)

       General and administrative

(129,317)


(135,072)


(134,389)


(19,576)

       Other operating income

8,078


2,543


6,925


1,009

Total operating expenses

(371,921)


(431,365)


(432,243)


(62,963)

Loss from operations

(121,146)


(180,527)


(199,243)


(29,022)

Other income/(expenses)








       Interest and investment income

44,592


38,671


36,645


5,338

       Interest expense

(36)


(6,810)


(6,970)


(1,015)

       Foreign exchange (losses)/gains, net

(6,633)


(303)


1,090


159

       Other (loss)/income, net

(121)


268


586


85

Loss before income tax expense

(83,344)


(148,701)


(167,892)


(24,455)

Income tax benefit

524


525


738


108

Net loss

(82,820)


(148,176)


(167,154)


(24,347)

Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,721)


1,169


(444)


(65)

Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests

255


714


245


36

Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation

(81,354)


(150,059)


(166,955)


(24,318)

Reversal of/(Accretion on) redeemable noncontrolling interest

1,733


(543)


(1,033)


(150)

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(79,621)


(150,602)


(167,988)


(24,468)









Net loss

(82,820)


(148,176)


(167,154)


(24,347)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income:








       Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax

23,802


(4,742)


7,110


1,036

Comprehensive loss

(59,018)


(152,918)


(160,044)


(23,311)









Loss per share








Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders -
basic and diluted

(0.21)


(0.41)


(0.45)


(0.07)

Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted*

(0.63)


(1.23)


(1.35)


(0.21)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
basic and diluted loss per share

381,234,313


369,190,766


369,343,738


369,343,738









Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:








       Cost of revenues

250


1,869


1,827


266

       Research and product development

1,901


5,041


4,112


599

       Sales and marketing

231


1,416


1,519


221

       General and administrative

22,485


14,835


8,723


1,271

Total

24,867


23,161


16,181


2,357









*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.







 

 

 

Reconciliations  of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)










 Quarter Ended June 30, 2019


 GAAP  


 Share-based 


Amortization of acquired 


 Non-GAAP 


 Result 


 Compensation 


  intangible assets 


 Result 









Cost of revenues

(287,330)


1,827


-


(285,503)









Research and product development

(80,197)


4,112


513


(75,572)

Sales and marketing

(224,582)


1,519


34,163


(188,900)

General and administrative

(134,389)


8,723


704


(124,962)

Other operating income

6,925


-


-


6,925

Total operating expenses

(432,243)


14,354


35,380


(382,509)









Loss from operations

(199,243)


16,181


35,380


(147,682)









Net loss

(167,154)


16,181


35,380


(115,593)









Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(167,988)


16,181


35,380


(116,427)









Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
shareholders - basic and diluted (RMB)

(0.45)






(0.32)

Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (RMB)

(1.35)






(0.96)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
computing basic and diluted loss per share

369,343,738






369,343,738










 Quarter Ended March 31, 2019


 GAAP  


 Share-based 


Amortization of acquired 


 Non-GAAP 


 Result 


 Compensation 


  intangible assets 


 Result 









Cost of revenues

(206,019)


1,869


-


(204,150)









Research and product development

(80,016)


5,041


513


(74,462)

Sales and marketing

(218,820)


1,416


34,163


(183,241)

General and administrative

(135,072)


14,835


703


(119,534)

Other operating income

2,543


-


-


2,543

Total operating expenses

(431,365)


21,292


35,379


(374,694)









Loss from operations

(180,527)


23,161


35,379


(121,987)









Net loss

(148,176)


23,161


35,379


(89,636)









Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(150,602)


23,161


35,379


(92,062)









Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
shareholders - basic and diluted (RMB)

(0.41)






(0.25)

Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (RMB)

(1.23)






(0.75)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
computing basic and diluted loss per share

369,190,766






369,190,766










 Quarter Ended June 30, 2018


 GAAP  


 Share-based 


Amortization of acquired 


 Non-GAAP 


 Result 


 Compensation 


  intangible assets 


 Result 









Cost of revenues

(274,475)


250


-


(274,225)









Research and product development

(77,044)


1,901


399


(74,744)

Sales and marketing

(173,638)


231


34,163


(139,244)

General and administrative

(129,317)


22,485


781


(106,051)

Other operating income

8,078


-


-


8,078

Total operating expenses

(371,921)


24,617


35,343


(311,961)









Loss from operations

(121,146)


24,867


35,343


(60,936)









Net loss

(82,820)


24,867


35,343


(22,610)









Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(79,621)


24,867


35,343


(19,411)









Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
shareholders - basic and diluted (RMB)

(0.21)






(0.05)

Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (RMB)

(0.63)






(0.15)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
computing basic and diluted loss per share

381,234,313






381,234,313









*Basic net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the
weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders
is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential
ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuniu-announces-unaudited-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-300908378.html

SOURCE Tuniu


© PRNewswire 2019
