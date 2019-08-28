|
Tuniu : Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
NANJING, China, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "During the quarter, we remain focused on improving our products, strengthening our supply chain and expanding our distribution channels. By newly launching innovative travel products while upgrading our existing selection, we are able to capture the diversified demands of Chinese travelers. Together with the utilization of centralized procurements across the company and development of our local tour operator service network, we will be able to improve our monetization capability."
Ms. Maria Yi Xin, Tuniu's Chief Financial Officer, said, "Our offline retail stores, social e-commerce, and S2B2C distribution continue to diversify our sales channel, making Tuniu's high quality products and services accessible to more customers across China. We expect these channels to make more meaningful contributions to our financials going forward. We will also increase the level of automation in order to improve the efficiency of our employees and the overall company."
Second Quarter 2019 Results
Net revenues were RMB520.3 million (US$75.81[1] million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.9% from the corresponding period in 2018.
- Revenues from packaged tours were RMB429.5 million (US$62.6 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.9% from the corresponding period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in demand for travel to certain destinations.
- Other revenues were RMB90.8 million (US$13.2 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.7% from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to a rise in commission fees received from certain travel-related products.
Cost of revenues was RMB287.3 million (US$41.9 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7% from the corresponding period in 2018. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 55.2% in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 52.3% in the corresponding period in 2018.
Gross profit was RMB233.0 million (US$33.9 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 7.1% from the corresponding period in 2018.
Operating expenses were RMB432.2 million (US$63.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.2% from the corresponding period in 2018. Share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB49.7 million (US$7.2 million) in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP2[2] operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, were RMB382.5 million (US$55.7 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 22.6%.
- Research and product development expenses were RMB80.2 million (US$11.7 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB4.6 million (US$0.7 million), were RMB75.6 million (US$11.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1% from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in research and product development personnel related expenses.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB224.6 million (US$32.7 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 29.3%. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB35.7 million (US$5.2 million), were RMB188.9 million (US$27.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 35.7% from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the expansion of our offline retail stores and our strengthened promotional campaigns on certain marketing channels.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB134.4 million (US$19.6 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB9.4 million (US$1.4 million), were RMB125.0 million (US$18.2 million) in the second quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.8% from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel related expenses.
Loss from operations was RMB199.2 million (US$29.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a loss from operations of RMB121.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB147.7 million (US$21.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019.
Net loss was RMB167.2 million (US$24.3 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of RMB82.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB115.6 million (US$16.8 million) in the second quarter of 2019.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB168.0 million (US$24.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB79.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, was RMB116.4 million (US17.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019.
As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB2.0 billion (US$295.3 million).
[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.8650 on June 28, 2019 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.
[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.
Business Outlook
For the third quarter of 2019, Tuniu expects to generate RMB763.1 million to RMB801.3 million of net revenues, which represents 0% to 5% increase year-over-year. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.
About Tuniu
Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including over 3,000 professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, over 500 offline retail stores and 33 self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; the Company's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's structure, business and industry; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to cost of revenues, research and product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, operating expenses, loss from operations, net loss, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders-basic and diluted and net loss per ADS, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets is that share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets have been – and will continue to be – significant recurring expenses in the Company's business. You should not view non-GAAP results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under GAAP, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.
(Financial Tables Follow)
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
December 31, 2018
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
560,356
361,914
52,719
Restricted cash
270,670
250,758
36,527
Short-term investments
859,211
1,414,306
206,017
Accounts receivable, net
347,547
458,172
66,740
Amounts due from related parties
696,520
675,752
98,434
Prepayments and other current assets
1,673,584
1,564,558
227,903
Total current assets
4,407,888
4,725,460
688,340
Non-current assets
Long-term investments
1,302,506
1,484,644
216,263
Property and equipment, net
187,360
210,397
30,648
Intangible assets, net
317,885
252,518
36,783
Land use right, net
100,836
99,805
14,538
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net*
-
170,455
24,830
Goodwill
159,409
179,959
26,214
Other non-current assets
81,039
85,035
12,387
Total non-current assets
2,149,035
2,482,813
361,663
Total assets
6,556,923
7,208,273
1,050,003
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
49,312
83,628
12,182
Accounts and notes payable
1,305,610
1,796,340
261,666
Amounts due to related parties
77,159
53,398
7,778
Salary and welfare payable
104,480
89,526
13,041
Taxes payable
23,316
6,971
1,015
Advances from customers
1,058,946
1,214,681
176,938
Operating lease liabilities, current*
-
86,694
12,628
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
483,832
600,253
87,437
Total current liabilities
3,102,655
3,931,491
572,685
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, non-current*
-
92,614
13,491
Deferred tax liabilities
19,855
20,308
2,958
Long-term borrowings
4,492
5,963
869
Other non-current liabilities
16,069
10,308
1,502
Total non-current liabilities
40,416
129,193
18,820
Total liabilities
3,143,071
4,060,684
591,505
Mezzanine equity
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
69,319
71,854
10,467
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares
249
249
36
Less: Treasury stock
(304,535)
(311,435)
(45,366)
Additional paid-in capital
9,061,979
9,094,445
1,324,755
Accumulated other comprehensive income
284,079
286,447
41,726
Accumulated deficit
(5,691,409)
(6,008,423)
(875,225)
Total Tuniu's shareholders' equity
3,350,363
3,061,283
445,926
Noncontrolling interests
(5,830)
14,452
2,105
Total Shareholders' equity
3,344,533
3,075,735
448,031
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
6,556,923
7,208,273
1,050,003
*On 1 January 2019, the Company adopted ASC 842, Leases and used the optional transition method to initially apply this new lease standard at the adoption date.
Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities were recognized on the Company's consolidated financial statements.
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2019
June 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Packaged tours
437,609
365,893
429,482
62,561
Others
87,641
90,964
90,848
13,234
Net revenues
525,250
456,857
520,330
75,795
Cost of revenues
(274,475)
(206,019)
(287,330)
(41,854)
Gross profit
250,775
250,838
233,000
33,941
Operating expenses
Research and product development
(77,044)
(80,016)
(80,197)
(11,682)
Sales and marketing
(173,638)
(218,820)
(224,582)
(32,714)
General and administrative
(129,317)
(135,072)
(134,389)
(19,576)
Other operating income
8,078
2,543
6,925
1,009
Total operating expenses
(371,921)
(431,365)
(432,243)
(62,963)
Loss from operations
(121,146)
(180,527)
(199,243)
(29,022)
Other income/(expenses)
Interest and investment income
44,592
38,671
36,645
5,338
Interest expense
(36)
(6,810)
(6,970)
(1,015)
Foreign exchange (losses)/gains, net
(6,633)
(303)
1,090
159
Other (loss)/income, net
(121)
268
586
85
Loss before income tax expense
(83,344)
(148,701)
(167,892)
(24,455)
Income tax benefit
524
525
738
108
Net loss
(82,820)
(148,176)
(167,154)
(24,347)
Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,721)
1,169
(444)
(65)
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
255
714
245
36
Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation
(81,354)
(150,059)
(166,955)
(24,318)
Reversal of/(Accretion on) redeemable noncontrolling interest
1,733
(543)
(1,033)
(150)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(79,621)
(150,602)
(167,988)
(24,468)
Net loss
(82,820)
(148,176)
(167,154)
(24,347)
Other comprehensive (loss)/income:
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
23,802
(4,742)
7,110
1,036
Comprehensive loss
(59,018)
(152,918)
(160,044)
(23,311)
Loss per share
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders -
basic and diluted
(0.21)
(0.41)
(0.45)
(0.07)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted*
(0.63)
(1.23)
(1.35)
(0.21)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing
basic and diluted loss per share
381,234,313
369,190,766
369,343,738
369,343,738
Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:
Cost of revenues
250
1,869
1,827
266
Research and product development
1,901
5,041
4,112
599
Sales and marketing
231
1,416
1,519
221
General and administrative
22,485
14,835
8,723
1,271
Total
24,867
23,161
16,181
2,357
*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended June 30, 2019
GAAP
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
intangible assets
Result
Cost of revenues
(287,330)
1,827
-
(285,503)
Research and product development
(80,197)
4,112
513
(75,572)
Sales and marketing
(224,582)
1,519
34,163
(188,900)
General and administrative
(134,389)
8,723
704
(124,962)
Other operating income
6,925
-
-
6,925
Total operating expenses
(432,243)
14,354
35,380
(382,509)
Loss from operations
(199,243)
16,181
35,380
(147,682)
Net loss
(167,154)
16,181
35,380
(115,593)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(167,988)
16,181
35,380
(116,427)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
shareholders - basic and diluted (RMB)
(0.45)
(0.32)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (RMB)
(1.35)
(0.96)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
computing basic and diluted loss per share
369,343,738
369,343,738
Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
GAAP
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
intangible assets
Result
Cost of revenues
(206,019)
1,869
-
(204,150)
Research and product development
(80,016)
5,041
513
(74,462)
Sales and marketing
(218,820)
1,416
34,163
(183,241)
General and administrative
(135,072)
14,835
703
(119,534)
Other operating income
2,543
-
-
2,543
Total operating expenses
(431,365)
21,292
35,379
(374,694)
Loss from operations
(180,527)
23,161
35,379
(121,987)
Net loss
(148,176)
23,161
35,379
(89,636)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(150,602)
23,161
35,379
(92,062)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
shareholders - basic and diluted (RMB)
(0.41)
(0.25)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (RMB)
(1.23)
(0.75)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
computing basic and diluted loss per share
369,190,766
369,190,766
Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
GAAP
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
intangible assets
Result
Cost of revenues
(274,475)
250
-
(274,225)
Research and product development
(77,044)
1,901
399
(74,744)
Sales and marketing
(173,638)
231
34,163
(139,244)
General and administrative
(129,317)
22,485
781
(106,051)
Other operating income
8,078
-
-
8,078
Total operating expenses
(371,921)
24,617
35,343
(311,961)
Loss from operations
(121,146)
24,867
35,343
(60,936)
Net loss
(82,820)
24,867
35,343
(22,610)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(79,621)
24,867
35,343
(19,411)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
shareholders - basic and diluted (RMB)
(0.21)
(0.05)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted (RMB)
(0.63)
(0.15)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
computing basic and diluted loss per share
381,234,313
381,234,313
*Basic net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the
weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Diluted net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders
is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential
ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.
