04/04/2019 | 11:01pm EDT

NANJING, China, April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuniu.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Investor Relations Department at Tuniu Building, No. 699-32 Xuanwu Avenue, Xuanwu District, Nanjing, Jiangsu Province 210042, The People's Republic of China.

About Tuniu Corporation

Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu has over 2,200,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of packaged tours, covering over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

China

Mary Chen
Investor Relations Director
Tuniu Corporation
+86-25-6960-9988
ir@tuniu.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuniu-corporation-files-its-annual-report-on-form-20-f-300824664.html

SOURCE Tuniu


© PRNewswire 2019
