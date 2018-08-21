Log in
NANJING, China, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, before the market opens on August 29, 2018.

Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on August 29, 2018 (8:00 pm Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 29, 2018).

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

US

+1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong

+852-301-84992

China

4001-201203

International

+1-412-902-4272

Conference ID: Tuniu 2Q 2018 Earnings Call         

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through September 6, 2018. The dial-in details are as follows:

US

+1-877-344-7529

International

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 10123461

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.tuniu.com/.

About Tuniu Corporation

Tuniu (Nasdaq: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu has over 2,000,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of packaged tours, covering over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

China

Mary Chen
Investor Relations Director
Tuniu Corporation
+86-25-6960-9988
ir@tuniu.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuniu-to-report-second-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-august-29-2018-300699934.html

SOURCE Tuniu


© PRNewswire 2018
