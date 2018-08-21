Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Tuniu Corp    TOUR

TUNIU CORP (TOUR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tuniu : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 29, 2018Read more >

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 08:07am CEST
Tuniu to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 29, 2018

PR Newswire

NANJING, China, Aug. 21, 2018

NANJING, China, Aug. 21, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, before the market opens on August 29, 2018.

Tuniu´s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 amU.S. Eastern Time on August 29, 2018(8:00 pmBeijing/Hong Kong Time on August 29, 2018).

Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:



US

+1-888-346-8982

Hong Kong

+852-301-84992

China

4001-201203

International

+1-412-902-4272

Conference ID: Tuniu 2Q 2018 Earnings Call

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call through September 6, 2018. The dial-in details are as follows:

US

+1-877-344-7529

International

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 10123461

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.tuniu.com/.

About Tuniu Corporation

Tuniu (Nasdaq: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in Chinathat offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu has over 2,000,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of packaged tours, covering over 420 departing cities throughout Chinaand all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

China

Mary Chen
Investor Relations Director
Tuniu Corporation
+86-25-6960-9988
ir@tuniu.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuniu-to-report-second-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-august-29-2018-300699934.html

SOURCE Tuniu

Disclaimer

Tuniu Corporation published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 06:06:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TUNIU CORP
08:07aTUNIU : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 29, 2018Read m..
PU
08:01aTUNIU : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 29, 2018
PR
06/16Travel agency snaps up burgeoning overseas wedding business
AQ
06/16Travel agency snaps up burgeoning overseas wedding business
AQ
05/25TUNIU : Announces Initiatives to Expand Destination Service Network
AQ
05/24TUNIU : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/24TUNIU : Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
05/24TUNIU CORP : Tuniu Corp. Sponsored ADR Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
05/18Chinese OTA Tuniu to seek overseas partners to offer localized tourism servic..
AQ
05/18Chinese OTA Tuniu to seek overseas partners to offer localized tourism servic..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/26CONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (06/26/2018) 
05/24Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
05/24CONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (05/24/2018) 
05/24Tuniu misses on revenue 
05/17CONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 30 pm (05/17/2018) 
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 2 523 M
EBIT 2018 -235 M
Net income 2018 -215 M
Finance 2018 577 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 2,27x
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
Capitalization 6 303 M
Chart TUNIU CORP
Duration : Period :
Tuniu Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUNIU CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 51,5  CNY
Spread / Average Target -3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dunde Yu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hai Feng Yan President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Maria Yi Xin Chief Financial Officer
Haichuan Qian Senior Vice President & Head-Technology
Shi Hong Chen Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUNIU CORP1.56%922
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC5.92%88 675
CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL-11.07%20 980
EXPEDIA GROUP INC9.84%19 583
CHINA INT'L TRAVEL SERVICE CORP32.29%16 216
TRIPADVISOR56.24%7 366
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.