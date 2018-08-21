Tuniu : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 29, 2018Read more >

NANJING, China, Aug. 21, 2018/PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018, before the market opens on August 29, 2018.

Tuniu´s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 amU.S. Eastern Time on August 29, 2018(8:00 pmBeijing/Hong Kong Time on August 29, 2018).

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.tuniu.com/.

About Tuniu Corporation

Tuniu (Nasdaq: TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in Chinathat offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu has over 2,000,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of packaged tours, covering over 420 departing cities throughout Chinaand all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.

