Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tupperware Brands Corporation    TUP

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION

(TUP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Tupperware Brands Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) securities between January 30, 2019 and February 24, 2020 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 27, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 24, 2020, Tupperware issued a press release reporting preliminary fiscal 2019 financial and operational results. Therein, the Company disclosed, among other things, that it was “conducting an investigation primarily into the accounting for accounts payable and accrued liabilities at its Fuller Mexico beauty business to determine the extent to which these matters may further impact results and to assess and enhance the effectiveness of internal controls at this business.” The Company further disclosed that “total impairments for Fuller Mexico are expected to be approximately $31 million. The total pre-tax impact for 2019 is approximately $50-52 million.”

On this news, Tupperware’s share price declined $2.61 per share, or over 46%, to close at $3.11 per share on February 25, 2020.

The complaint, filed on February 25, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tupperware lacked effective internal controls; (2) as a result, Tupperware would need to investigate Fuller Mexico’s accounting and liabilities; (3) consequently, Tupperware would be unable to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019; (4) Tupperware did not properly account for its accounts payable and accrued liabilities at Fuller Mexico; (5) Tupperware provided overvalued earnings per share guidance; (6) Tupperware would need relief from its $650 million Credit Agreement; and (7) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Tupperware securities during the Class Period, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORAT
03:31pDEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
04/14TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events..
AQ
04/14SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Tupperware Brands Corporation ..
BU
04/14TUP Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Alerts Tupperware Brands Corporation I..
PR
04/13TUPPERWARE BRANDS : Thinking about buying stock in Bank of America, Cronos Group..
PR
04/13TUPPERWARE BRANDS : Provides Update in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic
PR
04/08INVESTOR ALERT : Tupperware Brands Corporation Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is April ..
PR
04/02SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Su..
BU
04/02TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Results Conference ..
PR
03/27TUPPERWARE BRANDS : 4Q 2019 Earnings Release
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 798 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 74,5%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 0,05x
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 97,9 M
Chart TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tupperware Brands Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,50  $
Last Close Price 2,00  $
Spread / Highest target -25,0%
Spread / Average Target -25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Angel Fernandez Calero President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan M. Cameron Non-Executive Chairman
Cassandra Harris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Angel R. Martinez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION-76.69%98
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-1.45%49 372
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.-1.70%7 781
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.2.21%7 531
GROUPE SEB-13.90%6 187
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-34.86%5 609
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group