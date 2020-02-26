Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tupperware Brands Corporation    TUP

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION

(TUP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Tupperware Brands (TUP) Investors Who Have Suffered Losses to Contact its Attorneys: Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 10:00pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges investors in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) with significant losses to submit their losses now.  A securities fraud class action has been filed against the Company and certain investors may have valuable claims. 

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Class Period: Jan. 30, 2019 – Feb. 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Apr. 27, 2020

Sign Upwww.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/TUP 

Contact An Attorney Now:

TUP@hbsslaw.com 


844-916-0895

Tupperware (TUP) Securities Class Action:

The Complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose that Tupperware lacked effective internal control over its financial reporting, which led to Tupperware falsely reporting accounts payable and accrued liabilities for its Fuller Mexico beauty business.  The Complaint also alleges that the Company provided inflated EPS guidance and concealed that, in light of its dire prospects, Tupperware would need relief from its $650 million Credit Agreement.

The truth emerged on Feb. 24, 2020, when Tupperware announced it would not timely file is 2019 annual report due to an ongoing internal investigation into the accounting for Fuller Mexico's accounts payable and accrued liabilities.  Tupperware also revealed that it expected 2019 EPS to be $0.00-$0.34, representing an 800% year-over-year decline.  Finally, based its grim 2020 outlook, the Company disclosed that it was forecasting the need to revise its $650 million Credit Agreement to avoid a debt acceleration.

On this news, Tupperware shares crashed over 45% in a single trading day.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving that Tupperware inflated Fuller Mexico's accounts payable and concealed certain liabilities to appear more profitable," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you purchased shares of Tupperware and suffered significant losses, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Tupperware should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email TUP@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-encourages-tupperware-brands-tup-investors-who-have-suffered-losses-to-contact-its-attorneys-securities-fraud-class-action-filed-301012192.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORAT
10:00pHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORN : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed
PR
08:48pTUP Bernstein Liebhard Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has B..
BU
08:18pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
07:31pTUPPERWARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORM : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
07:27pKASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Tupperware ..
PR
05:53pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
04:28pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
04:22pTUPPERWARE BRANDS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Act..
BU
04:17pKirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
03:10p(TUP) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Tupperwar..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group