Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tupperware Brands Corporation    TUP

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION

(TUP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Tupperware Brands Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm (TUP)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 07:27pm EST

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Tupperware Brands Corporation ("Tupperware" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUP) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of Tupperware's common stock between January 30, 2019 and February 24, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

(PRNewsfoto/Kaskela Law LLC)

Tupperware investors who suffered an investment loss in excess of $100,000 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this action and their legal rights and options.  Additional information may also be found at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/tupperware-brands-corporation/.

On February 24, 2020, Tupperware issued a press release reporting preliminary fiscal 2019 financial and operational results.  Therein, the Company disclosed, among other things, that it was "conducting an investigation primarily into the accounting for accounts payable and accrued liabilities at its Fuller Mexico beauty business to determine the extent to which these matters may further impact results and to assess and enhance the effectiveness of internal controls at this business."  The Company further disclosed that "total impairments for Fuller Mexico are expected to be approximately $31 million. The total pre-tax impact for 2019 is approximately $50-52 million."  Following this news, shares of Tupperware's common stock declined $2.61 per share, or over 46% in value, to close on February 25, 2020 at $3.11 per share, on heavy trading volume.

IMPORTANT DEADLINE:  Investors who purchased Tupperware's common stock during the Class Period may, no later than April 27, 2020, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative in the action. 

Tupperware investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC to discuss their legal rights and options with respect to this action.  Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kaskela-law-llc-announces-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-against-tupperware-brands-corporation-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-tup-301012178.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORAT
08:18pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
07:31pTUPPERWARE SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORM : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
07:27pKASKELA LAW LLC : Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Tupperware ..
PR
05:53pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
04:28pINVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
BU
04:22pTUPPERWARE BRANDS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Act..
BU
04:17pKirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
03:10p(TUP) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Tupperwar..
PR
01:04pFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Agains..
BU
01:04pSCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action A..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group