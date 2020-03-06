Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tupperware Brands Corporation    TUP

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION

(TUP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Tupperware Brands Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 06:39pm EST

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds that an investor securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) (“Tupperware”) on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Tupperware securities between January 30, 2019 through February 24, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Tupperware investors who purchased or otherwise acquired securities during the Class Period may, no later than April 27, 2020, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Investors who wish to discuss this securities fraud class action lawsuit or request additional information about this litigation are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check attorneys James Maro, Jr. or Adrienne Bell at (844) 877-9500 (toll free) or online, click https://www.ktmc.com/tupperware-brands-securities-class-action?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=tupperware.

According to the complaint, Tupperware operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. Tupperware engages in the manufacture and sale of an array of products for consumers under the Tupperware brand name. Tupperware also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under several brands, including the Fuller brand.

The Class Period commences on January 30, 2019, when Tupperware issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter 2018 financial results. In the press release, Tupperware provided a full-year 2019 guidance of $3.86 to $4.01 GAAP EPS (compared to $3.11 from full-year 2018).

Then, on February 24, 2020, after market close, Tupperware issued a press release announcing that Tupperware “will file a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission to provide a 15-calendar day extension within which to file its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019.” The press release also announced, in pertinent part, that “[t]he Company is conducting an investigation primarily into the accounting for accounts payable and accrued liabilities at its Fuller Mexico beauty business to determine the extent to which these matters may further impact results and to assess and enhance the effectiveness of internal controls at this business.” The press release further announced that Tupperware “is forecasting a need for relief concerning its existing leverage ratio covenant in its $650 million Credit Agreement dated March 29, 2019 (the “Credit Agreement”), to avoid a potential acceleration of the debt, which could have a material adverse impact on the Company. Approvals have been received, pending completion of final documentation, from participating banks to amend the maximum consolidated leverage (debt-to-EBITDA) in the Credit Agreement for the required relief. In connection with the amendment, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries will provide additional collateral and subsidiary guarantees.”

Following this news, Tupperware’s stock price fell $2.61 per share, or over 45%, to close at $3.11 per share on February 25, 2020.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tupperware lacked effective internal controls; (2) as a result, Tupperware would need to investigate Fuller Mexico’s accounting and liabilities; (3) consequently, Tupperware would be unable to timely file its annual report on a Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019; (4) Tupperware did not properly account for its accounts payable and accrued liabilities at Fuller Mexico; (5) Tupperware provided overvalued earnings per share guidance; (6) Tupperware would need relief from its $650 million Credit Agreement; and (7) as a result, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Tupperware investors may, no later than April 27, 2020, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORAT
06:39pKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class A..
BU
03/05DEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Loom..
BU
03/04Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tupperware B..
PR
03/02KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against..
PR
03/02TUP INVESTORS : Have You Suffered More Than $50,000 in Tupperware Brands Losses?..
PR
03/02TUPPERWARE DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffer..
BU
03/02TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01TUPPERWARE BRANDS : ROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Tupperware Brands ..
BU
02/28Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
02/28GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files Securities Class Action on Behalf of Tupperw..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 868 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 57,3%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 0,07x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,07x
Capitalization 127 M
Chart TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tupperware Brands Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,00  $
Last Close Price 2,60  $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher D. O'Leary Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan M. Cameron Non-Executive Chairman
Cassandra Harris Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
Angel R. Martinez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION-69.46%128
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.3.65%56 823
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.2.30%8 795
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.04%8 586
GROUPE SEB-10.73%6 603
NEWELL BRANDS INC.-26.17%6 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group