TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION

TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION

(TUP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/13 06:30:00 pm
15.91 USD   +4.33%
08:32aNOW CELEBRATING : Hispanic Heritage Month
PU
09/13TUPPERWARE BRANDS : Pumpkin spice cold brew
PU
09/10COFFEE TALK : Cold is Bold with our NEW Cold Brew Carafe
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Now Celebrating: Hispanic Heritage Month

0
09/15/2019 | 08:32am EDT

Today we welcome Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to reflect on, celebrate and look forward to all that this rich, diverse community has contributed!

The Tupperware Hispanic community is one of courage and strong work ethic, partying particularly well if we do say ourselves. We are honored to have hundreds of Hispanic entrepreneurs that have built their own businesses while keeping their communities, families and personal growth a priority. Whether they joined thinking they would be with us for short while or to make some extra money to support their homes, we constantly hear that they've found so much more in Tupperware. From building their confidence to making their 'American Dream' come true, they've done it on their terms. We've also witnessed how they have strengthened their community bonds all over the US by always celebrating each other. Offering this business opportunity is the just the beginning, but changing one life or even one familia is what truly makes it all worth it.

We are truly grateful for their contributions over the years and love the impact it has on those around them to make a better world. Watch the video below and hear what Claudia has to say about her experiences, our products and what Tupperware means to her.

After you watch Claudia's story, click on over to our site for recipes, kitchen solutions and more people just like you with stories that could be yours.

English or Spanish

Disclaimer

Tupperware Brands Corporation published this content on 15 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2019 12:31:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 870 M
EBIT 2019 266 M
Net income 2019 151 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 9,37%
P/E ratio 2019 5,15x
P/E ratio 2020 4,46x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,42x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 776 M
Chart TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Tupperware Brands Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 17,33  $
Last Close Price 15,91  $
Spread / Highest target 44,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patricia A. Stitzel President, CEO, COO & Director
E. V. Goings Executive Chairman
Michael S. Poteshman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joyce M. Roché Independent Director
David R. Parker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORPORATION-49.60%776
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%53 045
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO LTD--.--%8 222
GROUPE SEB29.79%8 096
NEWELL BRANDS-0.59%7 816
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.9.57%7 489
