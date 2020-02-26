TUP Bernstein Liebhard Announces that a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Tupperware Brands Corporation

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Tupperware Brands Corporation ("Tupperware" or the "Company") (NYSE: TUP) between January 30, 2019 and February 25, 2020, (the "Class Period"). The case was filed in United States District Court for the Central District of California and alleges violations of Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

According to the complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tupperware lacked effective internal controls; (2) as a result, Tupperware would need to investigate Fuller Mexico's accounting and liabilities; (3) consequently, Tupperware would be unable to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019; (4) Tupperware did not properly account for its accounts payable and accrued liabilities at Fuller Mexico; (5) Tupperware provided overvalued earnings per share guidance; (6) Tupperware would need relief from its $650 million Credit Agreement; and (7) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On February 24, 2020, after the market closed, Tupperware issued a press release announcing that it was unable to timely file its annual report for the fiscal year ending December 28, 2019. Tupperware also announced that its results were affected by financial reporting issues with Fuller Mexico and that Tupperware was conducting an "investigation primarily into the accounting for accounts payable and accrued liabilities at its Fuller Mexico beauty business[.]” Additionally, “the Company is forecasting a need for relief concerning its existing leverage ratio covenant in its $650 million Credit Agreement dated March 29, 2019 [], to avoid a potential acceleration of the debt, which could have a material adverse impact on the Company.”

On this news, Tupperware's stock price fell $2.61 per share, or over 45%, to close at $3.11 per share on February 25, 2020.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 27, 2020.

