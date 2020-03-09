TUP Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Alerts Tupperware Brands Corporation Investors of Class Action Against and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tupperware Brands Corporation (“Tupperware” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TUP) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Tupperware securities between January 30, 2019 and February 24, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/tup.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tupperware lacked effective internal controls; (2) as a result, Tupperware would need to investigate Fuller Mexico's accounting and liabilities; (3) consequently, Tupperware would be unable to timely file its annual report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year 2019; (4) Tupperware did not properly account for its accounts payable and accrued liabilities at Fuller Mexico; (5) Tupperware provided overvalued earnings per share guidance; (6) Tupperware would need relief from its $650 million Credit Agreement; and (7) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/tup or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Tupperware you have until April 27, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

