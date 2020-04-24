TUPPERWARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Tupperware Brands Corporation - TUP

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until April 27, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) if they purchased the Company’s securities between January 30, 2019 through February 24, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Central District of California and Middle District of Florida.

About the Lawsuit

Tupperware and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 24, 2020, the Company disclosed that its 10-K report would not be filed timely due to an ongoing investigation into accounts payable and accrued liabilities at its Fuller Mexico beauty business resulting in an expected full-year 2019 negative impact on an adjusted pre-tax basis in the range of $19-21 million, expected total impairments of approximately $31 million, and total pretax impact for 2019 of approximately $50-52 million, among other negative effects.

On this news, the price of Tupperware’s shares plummeted over 45%, to close at $3.11 per share on February 25, 2020.

The first-filed case is Bertrim v. Tupperware Brands Corporation, et al, 20cv1798.

