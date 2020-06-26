Log in
TUPPERWARE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Tupperware Brands Corporation - TUP

06/26/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP).  

On February 24, 2020, the Company disclosed that its 10-K report would not be filed timely due to an ongoing investigation into accounts payable and accrued liabilities at its Fuller Mexico beauty business resulting in an expected full-year 2019 negative impact on an adjusted pre-tax basis in the range of $19-21 million, expected total impairments of approximately $31 million, and total pretax impact for 2019 of approximately $50-52 million, among other negative effects. Then, on March 12, 2020, the Company filed its 10-K confirming a host of negative results, and that its investigation had identified certain activities of "operational risk" potentially involving fraud, unauthorized activities or other types of errors or breaches.  

The Company and certain of its executives have been sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Tupperware's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Tupperware's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Tupperware shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-tup/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tupperware-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-the-officers-and-directors-of-tupperware-brands-corporation---tup-301084623.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
